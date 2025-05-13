Petra Launches New "Archaeo-Astronomy Tourism Trail

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, May 13 (Petra) -- The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), in partnership with the Pioneers Association for Astronomical Tourism, has launched a new cultural tourism route titled "Archaeo-Astronomy Tourism," aimed at offering visitors a deeper understanding of Petra's scientific and astronomical heritage.The initiative was inaugurated on Monday during an event in Petra that also featured the launch of a new book, Al-Raqeem: The Nabataean Scientific Project in Petra, authored by researcher Ma'moun Al-Nawafleh. The book explores the scientific achievements of the Nabataeans, particularly in astronomy and architecture.Speaking at the event, PDTRA Chief Commissioner Fares Al-Breizat said the new trail reflects the Authority's broader strategy to diversify Petra's tourism offerings by incorporating educational and cultural elements. "This trail introduces visitors to the lesser-known scientific contributions of the Nabataeans, especially their advanced astronomical knowledge, which forms an integral part of Petra's rich historical identity," he said.Al-Breizat emphasized the Authority's support for initiatives that integrate scientific research with tourism development, noting that such efforts contribute to sustainable tourism and help extend visitor stays in the region, creating broader economic benefits for local communities.Researcher and association president Al-Nawafleh explained that the trail is designed to revive interest in the scientific dimension of Nabataean civilization. He highlighted several findings from his book, including the argument that the Nabataeans invented the first compass and a device known as "Measurement and Perfection," which he claims served as a precursor to the astrolabe and modern GPS technologies. According to Al-Nawafleh, Petra's iconic Treasury (Al-Khazneh) also functions as an astronomical reference point, aligning with celestial events throughout the year.Jordanian novelist Safaa Al-Hattab also took part in the event, offering a literary perspective on Petra's identity and praising the collaboration between the PDTRA and the Pioneers Association for shedding light on Petra's scientific legacy.As part of the event, organizers also unveiled a meteorite fragment recently discovered in Petra. Experts at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University confirmed the object's extraterrestrial origin, adding a symbolic dimension to the new trail's cosmic theme.The "Archaeo-Astronomy Tourism" trail is the latest addition to a growing portfolio of cultural routes developed by the PDTRA. These include the Khurma, Wadi Farasa, Al-Madras, and Prophet Haroun trails all designed to offer visitors a broader and more immersive experience of Petra's natural and cultural heritage.According to the PDTRA, the new trail is intended not only to enrich the tourist experience but also to open new economic opportunities for local residents by increasing demand for guide services, accommodations, and locally made products.The initiative is part of Petra's long-term vision to position itself as a world-class tourism destination that blends historical authenticity with scientific and cultural innovation.