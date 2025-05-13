THE GROWHUB LIMITED To Present At The 4Th World Digital Economy & Technology Summit 2025

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE GROWHUB LIMITED ("The GrowHub" or the "Company") , a Singapore-based company leveraging blockchain technology to enhance product traceability and authenticity, will be presenting at the 4th World Digital Economy & Technology Summit 2025 ("WDETS") on May 30, 2025, at the Shangri-La Bangkok in Thailand.

The GrowHub Chief Executive Officer, Lester Chan, is scheduled to present in the Emerging Digital and Fintech Innovations: Digital Assets, Digital Lending and Robo Advisory panel session at WDETS on May 30, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. Indochina time.

The World Digital Economy & Technology Summit brings together visionary leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the evolving digital transformation landscape. The summit engages directly with pioneers of AI, quantum computing, and sustainable technology, offering exclusive insights on emerging technologies reshaping global markets to develop practical roadmaps for digital transformation and sustainability. Organized by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, the event serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among government, industry, and academia leaders, aiming to foster inclusive digital growth and innovation across the Asia Pacific region.

About THE GROWHUB LIMITED

The GrowHub Limited is a Singapore-based company specializing in enhancing product traceability and authenticity within supply chains through its proprietary blockchain technology platform. The GrowHub offers solutions such as blockchain traceability, anti-counterfeit measures, AI driven data analytics, and carbon management to promote transparency and sustainability. The GrowHub's business comprises three main divisions: the GrowHub Platform, a revolutionary traceability blockchain technology solution, product trading facilitation offering, and IT professional services. The GrowHub has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE THE GROWHUB LIMITED

