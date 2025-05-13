Small Cell Lung Cancer Summit Empowers Patients, Uniting Them With Researchers, Other Experts

"I wouldn't miss this Summit for the world," shares Harvard Medical School Associate Professor of Surgery Chi-Fu Jeffrey Yang, MD. "The speakers are phenomenal. And this patient community, there's so much warmth and energy. Everybody's really committed to helping each other and helping the next person who might be experiencing Small Cell Lung Cancer. It's absolutely an inspirational environment."

Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer and SCLC is highly aggressive, making research and treatment advances urgent for this patient population. Approximately 15 percent of lung cancer diagnoses are Small Cell Lung Cancer. LiveLung also hosts a monthly SCLC virtual meeting featuring expert speakers.

"This is a unique event for patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer," says Dusty Donaldson, LiveLung founder and 20-year lung cancer survivor. "One of the highlights of this year's event was a tour of Dr. Trudy Oliver's Lab at Duke University, where Dr. Oliver and her team recently made a landmark discovery."

Montessa Lee, Ed.D, 19-year SCLC survivor and LiveLung's SCLC Meeting Facilitator has attended each LiveLung SCLC Summit. "Hope is on the horizon," she says. "The patients are learning about the science. Patients see the passion of doctors, on the clinician side, as well as the lab and research side. We're giving a face behind the microscope, and we're giving them a voice."

The annual LiveLung SCLC Summit is uniquely focused on patient and care partner needs, promoting education, mutual support, community-building, and empowerment. Through sessions on clinical trials, advancements in research, and emerging treatments, the Summit enables attendees to return home filled with hope and as informed advocates.

The LiveLung Summit was supported by industry partners, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Gilead, and Puma Biotechnology.

About LiveLung

LiveLung, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2010, has a mission to improve health outcomes by advancing lung cancer education, early detection, and compassion for people impacted by lung cancer. LiveLung hosts a network of monthly educational community lung cancer patient groups, and other educational events, and provides resource bags to 100+ cancer centers, where nurses give them to lung cancer patients.