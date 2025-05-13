Mastech Digital Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Informatica To Accelerate AI-Led IT Transformation Solutions

The partnership aims to provide clients with future-generation AI-based solutions that accelerate digital transformation within the $50 billion addressable cloud data management and analytics market.

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), an AI-driven Data and Analytics company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Informatica, a leader in enterprise cloud data management, to deliver industry- and process-level AI-led solutions for clients worldwide. This collaboration leverages Mastech's deep expertise in data modernization and Informatica's advanced data and AI capabilities to unlock new value for enterprises navigating digital transformation.

As an Informatica implementation partner, Mastech has been at the forefront of implementing Informatica-based data modernization and data integration solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across industries. Building on this legacy, the company is evolving into a Data and AI-first technology partner, committed to delivering integrated, high-value data, AI, and IT Transformation solutions. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, powered by the CLAIRE AI engine and GenAI capabilities like CLAIRE GPT, provides a great opportunity for enterprise-scale end-to-end data integration, governance, and analytics.

By joining forces, Mastech Digital and Informatica offer clients:



Industry-specific solutions tailored to industries such as healthcare (compliance and AI diagnostics), BFSI (fraud detection, KYC modernization), and manufacturing (digital twin, supply chain AI). These solutions come with pre-configured metadata, rules, and dashboards for rapid deployment and faster time to value. A co-branded joint AI and Data outcomes lab offering clients hands-on workshops, co-innovation spaces, and value realization blueprints. This collaborative environment accelerates the adoption of AI and data solutions and ensures clients can see tangible business results quickly.

Commenting on the opportunities with Informatica, Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Mastech Digital, said, "Deepening our partnership with Informatica represents a strategic leap forward for Mastech Digital as we continue our evolution into a Data and AI-first technology partner. Together, we are equipping enterprises to modernize their data ecosystems, unlock AI-driven insights, and accelerate digital transformation outcomes at scale. We are excited to co-innovate with Informatica and help clients navigate the future with trusted, intelligent data solutions."

Mastech and Informatica are committed to equipping their customer success teams with next-gen playbooks, including key AI business use cases and client-ready PoCs that articulate value and deliver results in as little as 30 days.

Commenting on Mastech and Informatica's partnership, Richard Ganley, SVP, Global Partners & Digital Transformation Solutions, Informatica said, "As enterprises accelerate their AI journeys, trusted cloud- first data management becomes mission critical. Our partnership with Mastech Digital combines Informatica's industry-leading cloud data modernization and AI capabilities with Mastech's deep expertise in delivering transformative AI-driven IT transformation solutions. Together, we empower clients to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and achieve measurable business impact."

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is an AI-driven data and analytics company that delivers outcome-focused solutions driving efficiency and continuous value for global enterprises. With a presence in the US, Canada, UK, and India, Mastech Digital serves Fortune 1000 companies across various industries, offering data and AI-led IT transformation services and specialized technology staffing-on-premise, remote, or offshore. A minority-owned organization, Mastech Digital is dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of data, AI, and digital talent for sustainable growth and innovation.

Logo:

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED