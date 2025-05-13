MGIS Offers Unique Combination Of Doctor-Specific Disability Coverage

Solution provides creative and flexible protection designed exclusively for doctors

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS , a national insurance program manager, uniquely meets the full range of disability insurance needs for doctor group practices. With Disability Guard for DoctorsTM (group long-term disability) and MGIS High Limits Disability Insurance , MGIS offers specialized disability income protection for doctors, regardless of income level, as well as their employees through one modern and flexible service platform.

"MGIS is dedicated to providing high-value income protection to doctors. Our unique products solve specific problems that many doctors face in the event of a disability," said Jeff Brunken, President of MGIS. "Doctors need and expect coverage that protects the income derived from their specialized procedures. MGIS's unique 'actual procedures' definition of disability means that every doctor has their own definition of disability."

MGIS partners with Reliance Matrix, a leader in financial protection and absence management solutions, to offer industry-leading disability insurance and specialty coverages to doctor group practices. The two organizations serve doctors in all practice settings and medical specialties, building comprehensive benefits solutions. Disability Guard for DoctorsTM is a unique long-term disability product blending the highly valued policy provisions of an individual product with the guaranteed issue and simplified administration of a group long-term disability plan.

MGIS's High Limits Disability Insurance product, a supplement to group coverage, offers up to $20,000 monthly benefits above and beyond any group coverage. It unites MGIS's experience and understanding of the doctor disability insurance market with Lloyd's innovative environment and financial strength. The powerful High Limits Disability Insurance contract was designed specifically for doctors and reflects many product features fine-tuned for the doctor group disability market during the past 50 years.

Both products integrate with broader employee benefits packages – enabling flexible, creative income protection coverage. MGIS and its carrier partners provide superior strength, focus, and long-term stability to help brokers better serve their doctor disability income-replacement lines of business.

About MGIS

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for doctors. MGIS partners with highly rated insurers and focuses on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by the underwriting companies of Reliance Matrix and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, and are marketed exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS affiliated companies provide MGIS services: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated (A++ by AM Best) insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America.* Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office Schaumburg, IL) is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management, Inc. (Home Office Phoenix, AZ) traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group's main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

*Insurance products and services are underwritten by Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company in all states except New York. In New York, insurance products and services are underwritten by First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office New York, NY.)

About Lloyd's of London

Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace. Through the collective intelligence and risk-sharing expertise of the market's underwriters and brokers, Lloyd's helps to create a braver world. The Lloyd's market provides the leadership and insight to anticipate and understand risk, and the knowledge to develop relevant, new and innovative forms of insurance for customers globally. It offers the efficiencies of shared resources and services in a marketplace that covers and shares risks from more than 200 territories, in any industry, at any scale. And it promises a trusted, enduring partnership built on the confidence that Lloyd's protects what matters most: helping people, businesses and communities to recover in times of need. Lloyd's began with a few courageous entrepreneurs in a coffee shop. Three centuries later, the Lloyd's market continues that proud tradition, sharing risk in order to protect, build resilience and inspire courage everywhere.

