Amadeus And BCD Travel Partner To Provide Cytric Easy For Microsoft Teams

Solution offers unique collaboration functionalities to increase the value of each trip

MIAMI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel technology provider Amadeus has signed an extended partnership with BCD Travel which will see the global travel management company become the latest reseller of Cytric Easy for Microsoft Teams .

BCD Travel is an existing Amadeus Cytric reseller, with the expanded partnership now including the innovative travel management collaboration solution embedded into Microsoft Teams. Through the new integration, corporate travel managers will have access to the benefits of Cytric Easy technology as part of the BCD Travel portfolio.

Combining Cytric Easy for Microsoft Teams with the global reach of BCD Travel will allow more corporate travel managers to provide a collaborative experience to corporate travelers. Direct benefits may include trip cost reductions, but also stronger value of business trips via enhanced collaboration opportunities.

Thane Jackson, Senior Vice President, Supplier Management & Delivery, BCD Travel, says: "We're delighted about this expanded partnership and the ability to deliver innovative solutions like Cytric Easy through our open platform. This integration allows us to meet travelers where they are for quick and easy booking, while promoting in program choices that reduce costs for our customers."

Cytric Easy for Microsoft Teams is a travel management collaboration tool that allows users to search, compare, and book a hotel, flight, or car rental, without leaving Microsoft Teams. The solution gives users the ability to share trip information, including trips from the airport or rail station with Share My Transfer, minimizing planning time and maximizing efficiency.

Mark Cullen, Chief Commercial Officer, Amadeus Cytric, said: "As part of our mission to redefine the future of business travel, Amadeus provides a frictionless, intuitive and reliable experience through Cytric Easy. By embedding Cytric capabilities within everyday collaborative applications like Microsoft Teams, we make planning, booking and approving flights, hotels, and mobility more efficient than ever before."

BCD Travel seeks to offer travelers innovative tools which keep them safe and productive on the road. The company partners with travel and procurement leaders to simplify the complexities of business travel, drive savings and increase satisfaction.

SOURCE Amadeus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED