Futura Mobility, LLC Launches Futuracare+, A Value-Based Care Strategy To Help Hospitals Control Costs, Reduce Downtime, And Improve Patient Outcomes
MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to price increases, out of manufacturer warranty devices, and increasing pressure to meet value-based care goals, Futura has announced the launch of FuturaCare+ , a purpose-built extended warranty program designed to help healthcare organizations reduce unplanned capital expenses, stabilize operational performance, and protect critical bedside technology.
FuturaCare+ offers flat-rate, two-year coverage on out-of-warranty mobile carts-including batteries, inverters, WOWs, and key components often excluded from OEM agreements. The program includes unlimited advanced replacements , all-inclusive shipping , and a shared risk model that directly impacts clinical outcomes and financial planning.
"As hospitals face constrained capital budgets and increasing demand for operational performance, we developed FuturaCare+ as an alternative to new asset purchases-extending asset life while supporting measurable improvements in care," said Moira Rubino, Vice President of Services & Delivery at Futura.
"A single Workstation on Wheels (WoW) failure impacts far more than just IT-it creates delays in patient care, documentation, and staff efficiency. What many don't realize is a single WoW may support the care and documentation of five to six-or more-patients per shift. When one fails, the disruption extends across the care team -for example, slowing access to lab and imaging results, prolonging clinical decision-making , and forcing clinicians to revert to manual or delayed documentation . This can increase the time required to care for each patient by an additional 20 to 30 minutes , and the cumulative effect often contributes to an increased Length of Stay (LOS) and added strain on staffing. FuturaCare+ transforms this unplanned downtime into a controlled, Value-Based Care process that safeguards both patient care continuity and capital efficiency ."
Key Features of FuturaCare+ Include:
-
Full warranty coverage for high-failure components
Unlimited advanced replacements -shipped before return
Improved uptime and quicker onsite repairs -all shipping and support included
Flat, predictable pricing to eliminate budget volatility
Alignment with Value-Based Care metrics , including uptime, efficiency, and documentation quality
Ideal for organizations:
-
Managing out-of-warranty mobile or bedside carts
Struggling with support delays or inconsistent repair workflows
Facing capital spending freezes or unpredictable break/fix costs
Transitioning toward value-based or outcome-driven care delivery
"We're helping health systems rethink support as a strategic function," added Rubino. "This isn't just warranty coverage-it's an operational safety net that protects patient experience."
FuturaCare+ is now available to healthcare organizations nationwide.
