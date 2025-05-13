XTI Aerospace Announces MOU With Verdego Aero For Collaboration On Hybrid-Electric Technologies

MOU explores hybrid-electric propulsion systems for XTI's planned family of aircraft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA ) ("XTI" or "XTI Aerospace"), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, today announced a technology collaboration memorandum of understanding (MOU) with VerdeGo Aero ("VerdeGo"), a market leader in hybrid-electric propulsion technology for aircraft. XTI is seeking optimal powertrain solutions for military and civilian market opportunities within the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market segment.

VerdeGo Aero VH-4T-RD 400-kW turbine-hybrid powerplant

VerdeGo Aero VH-5 Blended Turbofan enables eVTOL aircraft to cruise at jet-powered speeds

Throughout the development of its transformational TriFan 600 airplane and its derivatives, XTI has continually evaluated technologies to maximize the performance of its aircraft. In the next phase of its evaluation, XTI is excited to work with VerdeGo on the use of hybrid-electric propulsion solutions for certain planned variants that would be optimal for such a system. This collaboration will allow XTI to design these variants from the outset to fully leverage the performance and efficiency benefits enabled by hybridization. Benefiting from the significant progress VerdeGo has made towards maturing its hybrid powerplant programs over the past two years, both companies see potential synergies and customer solutions. The MOU between the companies provides a framework to collaborate on aircraft mission performance targets and related power requirements using hybrid-electric propulsion. Potential opportunities include critical military and commercial UAS logistics and cargo missions where speed, range and vertical takeoff & landing (VTOL) performance is paramount.

"XTI is focused on enabling unparalleled mission capability – high speed and long range with VTOL capabilities," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace. "We believe hybrid-electric power generation, electric propulsion, and other emerging technologies will enable XTI to deliver superior performance and increased sustainability across a wide range of applications and use cases. VerdeGo is a technology and thought leader in the field and we are excited to collaborate with them."

Eric Bartsch, CEO and Co-founder of VerdeGo Aero, noted, "VerdeGo Aero sees great potential for high-performance hybridized versions of the XTI aircraft family that leverage VerdeGo's portfolio of hybrid powerplants to provide high-speed cruise and VTOL capabilities. Building on the maturity of our VH-4T turbine-hybrid powerplant and the design and analysis work completed on the VH-5 blended turbofan through both internal development and defense-supported programs, VerdeGo will be working with XTI to identify optimal combinations of powertrain and airframe to deliver on the missions that are most important for both military and civilian markets."

About VerdeGo Aero, Inc.

VerdeGo Aero (verdegoaero), a frontrunner in the hybrid-electric propulsion market since its founding in 2017, is focused on developing and manufacturing powerplant solutions that give electrified aircraft revolutionary performance. VerdeGo systems have achieved TRL 7 in manned applications and achieved hundreds of hours of successful test operations. With strong support from both government and commercial programs, VerdeGo's dual-use systems are excellent solutions for a wide variety of advanced aircraft and drones for both propulsion and electric power generation. VerdeGo Aero is based at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Research Park in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit verdegoaero .

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace ) (Nasdaq: XTIA ) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of 311 mph and a range of 985 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace and follow XTI on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the objectives and expected benefits and synergies of the MOU and XTI's proposed collaboration with VerdeGo, the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's and VerdeGo's technology, and XTI's and VerdeGo's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, which include, but are not limited to, the fact that the MOU is non-binding and there is no certainty that XTI and VerdeGo will negotiate and execute any definitive agreements with respect to the subject matter of the MOU, on the terms currently contemplated by the MOU, or at all. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries: