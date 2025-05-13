Azerbaijani Food Exports Highlighted At Major Industry Event
In January–March 2025, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs exported fruits and vegetables worth $153.3 million, Azernews reports, citing Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, as he said the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition“Caspian Agro” and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition“InterFood Azerbaijan.”Access to paid information is limited
