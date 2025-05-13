Granite Wins Three Product Of The Year Awards From Two Celebrated Programs

Granite360 and Granite EPIK Edge Earn Top Honors at INTERNET TELEPHONY and CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards

QUINCY, Mass., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications , a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced it has been honored with a trio of accolades at TMC's 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY and CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards.

Granite360 secured dual wins, earning both a 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award and a 2025 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award in recognition of its innovation in VoIP, IP communications and customer experience technology. Additionally, Granite EPIK Edge was honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for its outstanding performance and reliability as a POTS replacement. Presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY and CUSTOMER magazines, these awards celebrate the most groundbreaking solutions shaping the future of communications and customer engagement.

Granite360 | INTERNET TELEPHONY & CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards Winner

Granite360 embodies Granite's commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and customer-centric design. The all-in-one service portal integrates pricing vehicles, carrier ordering systems, service ticket management, monitoring dashboards and access to over 50,000 field technicians into a single, seamless platform. With its three innovative interfaces - TechExpress , NOCExpress and AccessExpress - Granite360 enhances every stage of the customer journey, from sourcing and quotes to service ticket management and technical support.

Granite EPIK Edge | INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award Winner

Granite EPIK Edge is a patented plain old telephone service (POTS) replacement solution, offering customers cost savings and enhanced reliability as an alternative to traditional landlines. Unlike most POTS replacement solutions, EPIK Edge is qualified as a Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN) device, ensuring full compatibility with fire and life safety systems as well as virtually all existing analog devices.

"We are thrilled to see Granite360 and EPIK Edge recognized across two distinct Product of the Year Award programs," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "Our success is built on a deep understanding of our customers' needs and our dedication to delivering solutions that meet those needs head-on. This wave of recognition is a testament to our leadership in creating smarter, more resilient and customer-tailored services, with that mission driving everything we do."

The triple recognition across two of TMC's prestigious Product of the Year Award programs reflects Granite's tireless commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions. With multiple patents to its name, the company continuously evolves and strengthens its offerings to drive operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences for businesses.

For more information about Granite and its award-winning solutions, visit .

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has become one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC

