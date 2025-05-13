Baptist Health Central AL Is 1St Philips Intellispace Radiology PACS Site To Adopt Newvue's Workflow Orchestrator

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NewVue, the leader in cloud-native radiology workflow orchestration, announced today that Baptist Health Central Alabama (baptistfirst) has signed an agreement to implement EmpowerSuiteTM. The organization becomes the first Philips IntelliSpace Radiology PACS customer to adopt NewVue's AI-powered, cloud-native radiology workflow orchestrator.The deployment includes both NewVue's intelligent worklist and its Radiologist Cockpit, delivering a unified and modern reading experience-without requiring replacement of existing systems.Like many health systems, Baptist Health proactively enhancing radiology workflow by addressing opportunities to streamline worklists, improve case distribution consistency, and increase transparency into reading performance. EmpowerSuite addresses these issues by layering intelligent case prioritization, personalized filters, and real-time RVU tracking on top of the current infrastructure. Its built-in“auto-next” functionality enables radiologists to move efficiently through prioritized studies based on urgency and reading preferences, improving balance and reducing workflow interruptions.As part of the deployment, Baptist Health will also introduce NewVue's Radiologist Cockpit-a single interface that consolidates AI results, EHR data, and prior imaging history using FHIR-based integration. By surfacing all relevant clinical context in one place, the cockpit minimizes time spent switching between systems and supports faster, more focused interpretation. The platform is also designed to host progressive tools such as generative AI reporting, accelerating the transition from image to report.“Baptist Health is taking a smart step forward, modernizing the radiologist experience without disrupting core systems,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.“EmpowerSuite eases burnout, sharpens focus, and keeps care moving. We're proud to support them as the first Philips PACS site to move forward-and we see this as just the beginning.”Baptist Health joins a growing number of health systems adopting the Radiologist Cockpit to meet one of radiology's most pressing needs: bringing AI, clinical context, and reporting tools into a single, intuitive workspace. The cockpit continues to gain traction among radiology groups, hospitals, and enterprise imaging partners seeking to modernize without disruption.This project also marks the first implementation of EmpowerSuite in a Philips IntelliSpace Radiology PACS environment. While early in execution, the engagement reflects a growing alignment between NewVue and Philips around interoperability and innovation. NewVue plans to showcase the integration for IntelliSpace Radiology at SIIM 2025, where it will be featured in the NewVue booth.The Baptist Health initiative underscores how health systems can take meaningful steps toward modernization today-without waiting for large-scale infrastructure overhauls. EmpowerSuite is built to optimize workflow, integrate AI, and deliver measurable impact across any radiology environment-regardless of the PACS or EHR in place.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practice's and each radiologist's needs. The platform's AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment.Media Contact...

NewVue

NewVue

+1 813-543-6600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.