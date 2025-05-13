Temporary Suspension Of Maritime Navigation From HIA To The Pearl Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has announced a temporary suspension of all maritime activities from Hamad International Airport to The Pearl Qatar.

The suspension will be in effect from 6pm on Tuesday, May 13 to 6pm on Thursday, May 15, 2025.



In a circular, the Ministry called on all maritime vessel owners - both individuals and companies - to halt all forms of navigation including leisure, tourism, fishing, and related activities. The directives also applies to vessel leasing operations involving leisure boats, scooters, jetboats, and similar vessels.

The Ministry urged full compliance with this directive.