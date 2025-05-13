Intuitive Machines Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said,“We continue to emphasize execution as we see the administration rethinking how the federal government acquires emerging technologies and services, instigates private-sector innovation, and creates long-term value. We believe Intuitive Machines brings proven performance and speed to market across LTVS, NSNS, and CLPS, with a track record of stretching the federal dollar through innovation that scales.”

Highlights



Completed Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS) preliminary design review in May, incorporating feedback from astronaut assessment, and expanded capabilities in anticipation of NASA's RFP and award in 2025 with autonomous driving integration and a 1/6g simulator for engineering validation



Awarded NASA contract in January under the agency's Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnership (NextSTEP 2) in support of NASA's Moon to Mars architecture to advance lunar surface logistics including cargo and mobility



Executed the first two milestones for NASA's Near Space Network Services (NSNS) contract for $9 million in the first quarter; received additional funding of $18 million for the next two milestones in the second quarter



Landed second lunar mission on the south pole region of the Moon, the southernmost lunar landing in history



Accomplished payload testing of three Jet Propulsion Laboratory-developed rovers for IM-3; IM-3 lunar mission remains on track for first half of 2026 and will incorporate IM-2 lessons learned



Granted $10 million from Texas Space Commission's Space Exploration and Research Fund to develop an Earth reentry vehicle and microgravity research lab; this technology is expected to serve as key architecture for the Company's future Moon and Mars sample return missions



Performed phase one of the Air Force Research Laboratory's JETSON contract- the low power nuclear electric propulsion program designed to enable stealth-like satellites; Intuitive Machines is the sole contractor for this program; anticipate exercise of the follow-on option later this year



Achieved $62.5 million of revenue in Q1, up 14% vs. Q4 driven by growth across key programs (CLPS, LTVS, NSNS); IM-2 success payments are expected to be recognized in Q2 2025 revenue



Expanded gross margin to 11% or $6.7 million in Q1 vs Q4, the third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin driven by efficient program execution and shift towards higher margin service businesses



Generated $19.4 million of positive operating cash in Q1 with $6.1 million of capex resulting in positive free cash flow of $13.3 million - driven primarily by timing of milestone payments in addition to gross margin expansion

Ended Q1 with $373.3 million in cash, following the completion of the warrant redemption process, resulting in a streamlined capital structure and a substantially reduced overhang from derivative securities



Mr. Altemus continued,“The evolving federal landscape, including shifting NASA priorities, presents a clear opportunity for Intuitive Machines. We're leveraging our track record to expand into adjacent markets like National Security Space and other non-lunar domains. This diversification builds on our core strengths and positions us as a broader infrastructure and data services provider across the space economy.”

2025 Outlook



Full-year 2025 revenue outlook of $250 - $300 million Positive run-rate adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025; positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and constitute“non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the SEC. This includes adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management team uses to assess the Company's operating performance and is calculated as net income (loss) excluding results from non-operating sources including interest income, interest expense, gain on extinguishing of debt, share-based compensation, change in fair value instruments, gain or loss on issuance of securities, other income/expense, depreciation, impairment of property and equipment, and provision for income taxes. Intuitive Machines has included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in the Company's operating results and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical measure, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including companies in Intuitive Machines' industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP; Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation; and Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle. A reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

The Company has also included contracted backlog, which is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. Intuitive Machines monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company's products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.



