Phrase Becomes The First Verified Localization Solution On The Unity Asset Store

- Jason Hemingway, CMO of PhraseBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phrase, a global leader in AI-powered localization technology, announced today that it is the first localization solution to be officially Verified by Unity and listed in the Unity Asset Store . This milestone gives Unity developers direct access to Phrase's cutting-edge localization technology, helping game studios streamline development, scale internationally, and deliver high-quality multilingual experiences faster.Verified for Quality and PerformanceThe Phrase-Unity integration has been fully reviewed and approved through Unity's Verified Solutions program, meeting rigorous standards for technical quality, performance, and usability. Game developers using Unity can now integrate Phrase into their workflows with confidence, helping reduce the friction and complexity that often slow down game localization at scale. This makes it easier to launch games simultaneously in multiple markets, without adding production delays or complexity.As the first verified localization solution in the Unity Asset Store, Phrase facilitates the automation of translation workflows, syncs in-game context (like screenshots and character limits), that can help shorten QA cycles, all without heavy developer involvement.“A truly great game speaks every player's language, literally and culturally,” said Jason Hemingway, CMO of Phrase.“As the first Unity Verified Localization Solution on the Unity Asset Store, the Phrase Platform makes it easier for Unity developers to create and deliver multilingual content at scale with improved quality and significantly less effort.”Purpose-Built for Game Localization at ScaleLocalization should no longer be considered as a post-production need but as a core function of delivering compelling, global gameplay. Players expect immersive, culturally relevant experiences in their own language from day one. With Phrase, development teams can localize faster and more accurately, without compromising on creative control.Key capabilities of the Unity–Phrase integration include:- Zero developer time required: Eliminate manual export/import of files and avoid building loc kits. Phrase captures and syncs in-game strings, screenshots, and constraints automatically.- Context-rich translation: Translators receive full context, including character limits and visual references, improving accuracy and reducing back-and-forth.- Faster QA and launch: Reduce review cycles and rework by delivering higher-quality translations from the start, ready for in-game deployment.- Scalability through automation: Easily support continuous localization across updates, expansions, and live service games.Trusted by Global Gaming LeadersMany game studios around the world rely on Phrase to meet the demands of global audiences. Customers including Supercell, GameHouse, Bohemia Interactive, and Mixi use Phrase to manage multilingual content efficiently, reduce time to market, and deliver immersive experiences in every language.Whether launching a new global title, mobile game in multiple languages, managing a live service game, or expanding into new regions, Phrase gives developers the tools to help grow globally without slowing down production.Download the Phrase plugin from the Unity Asset Store today or learn more about how Phrase is transforming localization into a growth driver for game studios.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management to software localization, best in class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That's why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSP and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.

