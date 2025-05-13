S-African defense minister says worldwide peace must be deliberate effort

South African Defense Minister Angie Motshekga has called for a renewed, intentional global commitment to peace, respect, and historical awareness amid growing geopolitical tensions. Speaking to RT during her visit to Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, she emphasized that peace must be actively and purposefully pursued.Motshekga described the Victory Day parade on Red Square as both visually stunning and deeply emotional. What stood out most, she said, was Russia’s effort to include and honor all nations that contributed to the defeat of fascism in 1945. This inclusive approach, she noted, highlights the collective responsibility of nations to remember the costs of war and to preserve peace for future generations.“There is only one planet,” she stated, “and we must protect it and its people.”Reflecting on current global dynamics, the defense minister criticized what she sees as an overly materialistic approach to geopolitics. She also stressed the importance of international cooperation, especially among countries in the Global South and across Europe, to build a more peaceful world.The Victory Day celebration featured thousands of Russian troops and military vehicles, as well as participation from over two dozen world leaders, including those from Egypt, Zimbabwe, the Republic of the Congo, and Burkina Faso. Egypt’s military police and cadets from allied nations marched in the parade.Ahead of the Moscow event, ‘Immortal Regiment’ marches commemorating WWII veterans were held in several African countries. In her message, Ndileka Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, praised Russia’s historical resilience, stating, “The Russian people fought for their freedom and their right to live – and they won! Congratulations on Victory Day!”

