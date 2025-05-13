403
Brussels wants to relegate Hungary on Russia sanctions renewal
(MENAFN) The European Commission is exploring legal workarounds to prevent Hungary from obstructing the extension of sanctions against Russia, according to a report by The Financial Times citing five anonymous sources.
Current EU sanctions over the Ukraine conflict require unanimous approval for renewal every six months, with the next deadline approaching at the end of July. Hungary has frequently criticized the measures, arguing they hurt the EU more than they affect Russia, and has delayed key decisions supporting Ukraine. While it hasn’t officially vetoed any sanctions packages, Hungary has repeatedly used the threat of a veto to negotiate concessions.
To sidestep Budapest, the Commission is reportedly considering reclassifying the sanctions so they could be passed with qualified majority voting instead of requiring unanimity. One method might involve labeling the restrictions as trade or capital control measures, or reframing the freezing of Russian assets as a national initiative by Belgium, where most of the frozen assets are located.
An EU official stated that while the main focus remains on securing unanimous agreement (“Plan A”), alternative legal approaches are under quiet discussion. However, some member states are concerned these maneuvers could lead to legal disputes and have questioned the Commission’s legal authority on the matter.
Meanwhile, Russia recently called for renewed peace talks with Ukraine, proposing negotiations could begin as soon as Thursday. Kiev, however, insists that Russia must first agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire—a demand Moscow has dismissed as a stalling tactic.
Hungary and Slovakia have criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accusing her of pursuing a foreign policy harmful to the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has warned that fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU membership, as Brussels advocates, could lead the bloc closer to war.
