Welch's® Fruit Snacks Adds Power Duo, Mango-Peach, To Its Portfolio

As with all Welch's® Fruit Snacks varieties introduced since 2018, Mango-Peach contains only natural flavors and colors from natural sources (turmeric and anatto), is gluten-free and an excellent source of Vitamin A, C & E.

"Welch's® Fruit Snacks Mango-Peach began hitting C-Store shelves in January and in just a few months, has become one of our best-selling varieties, surpassing all expectations,1" says Jason Levine, Chief Marketing Officer at PIM Brands Inc., makers of Welch's® Fruit Snacks. "As a brand that's been made with Real Fruit from family farms for generations, Welch's® Fruit Snacks continues to introduce exciting, fruit-forward varieties that attract new consumers, cater to diverse taste profiles, and meet the growing demand for better-for-you snack options. We're thrilled with the response to Welch's® Mango-Peach and are excited for more fans to experience this new variety in the coming months."

Welch's® Fruit Snacks Mango-Peach 5oz bags have begun rolling out in select convenience stores. Beginning this Summer, Mango-Peach will also be available in 22ct boxes in retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Albertsons and other leading retail chains. For more information about Welch's® Fruit Snacks Mango-Peach, please visit .

1 Circana MULO $ Sales, Welch's Fruit Snacks Mango Peach, Latest 12 Weeks Ending 03/09/25

ABOUT PIM BRANDS INC.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world's largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related treats and is also one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Currently ranked as #26 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world and #10 in North America by Candy Industry Magazine, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's largest privately held employers.

PIM Brands, Inc. has been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by Circana (formerly Information Resources, Inc.) and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) six times since 2012.

Millions of times each day all across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n YogurtTM Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® FusionsTM, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Welch's® FruitfulsTM Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, SliceTM Fruit On the-GoTM Fruit Bars, Nuclear SQWorms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

About Welch's:

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic and leading fruit-based food, beverage, and agricultural cooperative owned by 650 family farms across the United States. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the core of everything we do and unites our growers and employees in our quest to be the best. We are on a mission to sustainably deliver flavorful moments to consumers everywhere with our delicious real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparkling juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies.

SOURCE PIM Brands, Inc.