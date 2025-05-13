403
UK Special Forces Veterans Reveal Shocking War Crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Over 30 former UK Special Forces operatives have provided eyewitness testimony detailing alleged war crimes committed during missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, including the unlawful killings of civilians, detainees, and children.
In a panorama episode broadcast on Monday, the ex-service members recounted how personnel from the Special Air Service (SAS) and Special Boat Service (SBS) habitually killed unarmed individuals—many of whom were restrained or asleep at the time.
“They handcuffed a young boy and shot him,” one former SAS member who was deployed in Afghanistan said. “He was clearly a child, not even close to fighting age.”
Another former soldier described how executing captives became commonplace. “They’d search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them,” he said, adding that troops would then remove the handcuffs and “plant a pistol” to justify the killing.
The testimonies suggest these alleged incidents took place over more than ten years—far exceeding the current scope of the public inquiry, which covers just a three-year timeframe.
For the first time, the Royal Navy's SBS faces accusations of killing unarmed and injured individuals.
'There were lots of psychotic murderers'
One SBS veteran characterized the conduct of certain troops as “barbaric”. “I saw the quietest guys switch, show serious psychopathic traits. They were lawless. They felt untouchable.”
The accounts allege that people were often killed despite posing no immediate danger.
“If a target had popped up on the list two or three times before, then we’d go in with the intention of killing them,” said another former SAS soldier. “Often the squadron would just go and kill all the men they found there.”
