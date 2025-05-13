Ibridge LLC And Transformative SA Announce Strategic Partnership

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

Advancing U.S.-MENA Digital and Human Capital Transformation, Tied to President Trump's Agenda

- Dr Khalid Alyahya, chairman of Transformative SA

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move emblematic of the deepening ties between the United States and the Gulf region, U.S.-based digital transformation leader iBridge LLC and Saudi Arabian research-driven consulting boutique firm Transformative SA are pleased to announce their impending partnership. This collaboration will blend iBridge's global prowess in digital transformation, data analytics, and process optimization with Transformative SA's respected expertise in policy development, strategic transformation, innovation, and human capital advisory services.

This landmark alliance comes at a pivotal moment in U.S.-Gulf relations, coinciding with President Donald J. Trump's high-profile visit to the region-his first official trip abroad. The administration's renewed focus on fostering robust economic ties and strategic investments with Gulf countries serves as a powerful backdrop to the iBridge-Transformative SA partnership, reflecting a broader commitment to long-term collaboration and mutual growth.

Expanding Reach, Driving Transformation

Both iBridge LLC and Transformative SA anticipate that their partnership will have a symbiotic effect, accelerating each company's expansion into the MENA region and the United States. By combining transformative digital solutions and world-class advisory services, the partnership is uniquely positioned to address the urgent needs of public and private sector organizations seeking to thrive in an era of global competition and rapid geopolitical change.

Beyond the Headlines: Lasting Implications Post-Trump Visit.

“While President Trump's visit is drawing headlines for its ambitious economic deals and bold bilateral statements, it is important to look beyond these initial announcements to the deeper, longer-term shifts expected to stem from his administration's policies,” said Desh Urs, Founder and CEO of iBridge LLC.“President Trump's administration has signaled a clear intent to deepen economic and innovative partnerships across the Gulf. Our collaboration with Transformative SA is not just a business deal-it's a model for sustainable engagement and growth in this new era of U.S.-MENA relations,” Urs continued.

Dr Khalid Alyahya, chairman of Transformative SA, added,“Through this partnership, we combine digital ingenuity with Saudi strategic insight, setting a new benchmark for leadership and digital transformation in the region and beyond.”

