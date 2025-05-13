403
DEAD SEA MARRIOTT RESORT & SPA RECOGNIZED AS “HIGHLY COMMENDED BEST BLEISURE HOTEL IN THE MIDDLE EAST” BY BUSINESS TRAVELLER MIDDLE EAST AWARDS 2025
(MENAFN- Marriott) Dead Sea, April 2025 – Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa is proud to announce that it has been named “Highly Commended Best Bleisure Hotel in the Middle East” at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2025, one of the region’s most prestigious recognitions in the hospitality industry.
Selected by public vote, the winners were officially crowned at a glamorous gala dinner on the evening of 28 April in Dubai, where names were called and awards were handed out in front of the region’s top hospitality leaders and professionals.
This esteemed commendation highlights the resort’s outstanding ability to seamlessly combine business and leisure, setting a benchmark for “bleisure” travel not only in Jordan but across the region.
Located at the edge of the iconic Dead Sea, the resort is renowned as Jordan’s leading family-friendly destination, now further enhanced by the addition of Jungle Arcade and Splash Island — two new, dynamic experiences designed for guests of all ages. Paired with versatile meeting spaces, elevated wellness facilities, and a refreshed culinary offering across several dining venues, the resort caters perfectly to the needs of both business travelers and vacationing families.
“We are truly honored by this recognition,” said Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional, holistic guest experiences — whether our guests are here to work, unwind, or enjoy time with family.”
With spacious, newly renovated rooms, world-class dining venues, award-winning wellbeing amenities, and unrivaled access to the healing waters of the Dead Sea, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa continues to redefine the bleisure travel experience in the region.
