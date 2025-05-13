India evaluates Pakistani losses in army confrontation

India estimates that its recent military strikes under Operation Sindoor have resulted in the deaths of around 40 Pakistani security personnel and 100 militants, according to Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, director general of military operations. The Indian military also claims to have destroyed 11 air bases in Pakistan, inflicting substantial damage on its defense infrastructure.Operation Sindoor, launched last week, was aimed at targeting terrorist camps on Pakistani soil, not the Pakistani military itself, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, head of air operations for the Indian Air Force (IAF), said at a press briefing in New Delhi on Monday. However, he criticized the Pakistani military for defending these groups, forcing India to respond accordingly.Bharti also shared evidence from a Pakistani attack on India, claiming Islamabad used Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles, which missed their intended targets. He added that long-range rockets, loitering munitions, and drones were also deployed by Pakistan but were neutralized by India’s air defense systems.India’s response involved an array of defensive and offensive systems, including low-level air defense guns, shoulder-fired MANPADS, and short-range surface-to-air missiles, according to defense officials cited by the Hindustan Times.Addressing speculation about a possible strike on Pakistan's Kirana Hills, believed to house nuclear facilities, Bharti stated: “We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there,” suggesting India was unaware of any nuclear sites there.Reports also suggest India utilized its S-400 missile defense systems and BrahMos cruise missiles during the conflict. Bharti dismissed Pakistan’s claims of destroying Indian air bases, affirming that all facilities remain operational.When asked whether any Rafale fighter jets were lost during the operation, Bharti acknowledged that losses are a part of combat but declined to provide details, citing operational security.Military officials from both India and Pakistan were scheduled to hold talks on Monday to de-escalate tensions following the recent hostilities.

MENAFN13052025000045015687ID1109541114