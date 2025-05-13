Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy, Greece Reconfirm Backing for Gaza Ceasefire, Two-State Vision


2025-05-13 03:20:15
(MENAFN) Italy and Greece have jointly reiterated their backing for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state resolution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian dispute. Following a meeting in Rome on Monday, the two nations declared their shared stance, stating, “We reconfirm our support for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon and for a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian State living side by side with Israel in peace and security.”

Concerning the heightened diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both countries affirmed, “We reaffirm our support for efforts to bring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible and for Ukraine’s security, sovereignty and independence.”

Furthermore, Italy and Greece announced their commitment to enhancing their collaboration within the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The two Mediterranean nations also formalized their partnership by signing cooperation agreements across various sectors, including the economy, commerce, infrastructure, sport, culture, and energy.

