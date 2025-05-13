Bluetail's Scanning Network And Platform Surpasses 15 Million Records - Enough To Stretch From New York To Los Angeles

The millions of scanned records through Bluetail's platform now serve as the groundwork for the industry's first AI model for intelligent aircraft recordkeeping

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records management solution, announced a major milestone in the success of its digital scanning services-surpassing 15 million aircraft records digitized across 47 U.S. states and international markets. To put that scale into perspective: if each page were laid end-to-end, they would stretch the entire distance from New York City to Los Angeles.This massive collection of records is now the foundation for building business aviation's first large-scale AI model designed specifically to understand and work with aircraft records, setting the stage for the next generation of intelligent records. By transforming millions of static records into structured, AI-readable data, Bluetail is laying the groundwork for intelligent features that will assist operators with more informed decision-making. These advancements coming later this year – will redefine how aircraft owners, operators and MROs interact with their records.Bluetail's growth has been nothing short of exponential - a 2400% increase in records in the platform from early 2023. The company has more than doubled the size of its Onsite Scanning Network every year for the past three years, covering over 250,000 miles per year to bring FAA-compliant records into the digital age.Built as the“Uber of aircraft records scanning,” Bluetail's Mobile Scanning Network is the aviation industry's only fully scalable, onsite solution powered by a revolutionary crowdsourced workforce of FAA-certified A&Ps and aviation professionals. From single-engine pistons to commercial airlines and everything in between, Bluetail digitizes everything from logbooks, burn certificates, and FAA forms to ramp-check essentials-then makes them instantly searchable, sharable, and secure within the cloud-based platform.“Our success proves that the industry is modernizing and ready for smarter, faster, compliant solutions,” said Shelly Fendly, Bluetail's Vice President of Services.“We didn't just build a scanning service-we built an aviation-first network that acts as a competitive moat, meeting operators wherever they are and transforming their paper records into searchable, secure digital assets all in one system."Bluetail adheres to FAA guidelines, including AC 120-78B and FAR 43.12, and maintains SOC 2 compliance across its operations-ensuring a secure, trusted, and compliant digital record keeping experience for aircraft owners, operators, MROs, and charter companies.Bluetail continues to set the gold standard in digitizing aviation's most valuable asset-its records. Whether the job is in White Plains, Brisbane, or Malta, Bluetail's scanning experts come directly to the aircraft, making records instantly accessible after organization in the platform for research, compliance, resale, audits, or inspections.To see how Bluetail digitizes your records and brings them to life in our powerful platform-complete with search, sharing, and compliance tools-visitAbout BluetailBluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at

