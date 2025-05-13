Cloudns Is Now Official Registrar For And Key Nonprofit Domain Extensions

Official Registrar for .ORG

ClouDNS expands registrar portfolio with new TLDs supporting global nonprofit and charitable organizations.

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClouDNS, a trusted leader in DNS and domain management services, is proud to announce its new status as an official registrar for the .ORG top-level domain, along with a series of specialized TLDs dedicated to the nonprofit and charitable sector: .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, .GIVES, .GIVING, .NGO, .ONG, .ОРГ, .संगठन, and .机构.This expansion follows ClouDNS's continued growth as an ICANN-accredited registrar and showcases the company's commitment to supporting mission-driven organizations with secure, scalable, and directly managed domain services.“The nonprofit world runs on trust, and .ORG and its sister domains have long been symbols of credibility and purpose online,” said Boyan Peychev, CEO of ClouDNS.“By becoming a direct registrar for these TLDs, we are raising our support for organizations that make a difference and helping them establish and protect their digital identities with confidence and ease.”As an official registrar, ClouDNS now offers domain registrations and transfers for these extensions without relying on partner registrars. This direct access gives clients better control, faster setup, easier domain management, and reasonable pricing.The newly supported TLDs are widely recognized in the global nonprofit ecosystem:.ORG - One of the most established domains for nonprofits, open to all..CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, .GIVES, .GIVING - Designed for fundraising and philanthropic efforts..NGO and .ONG - Validated domains for certified nonprofit organizations worldwide..ОРГ, .संगठन, .机构 - Localized internationalized domain names (IDNs) for global reach in Cyrillic, Hindi, and Chinese.These additions allow ClouDNS to better serve its diverse customer base around the world and in different languages, particularly organizations focused on social good, advocacy, education, and humanitarian work.Customers can register or transfer any of the newly supported TLDs through the ClouDNS platform, with the reliability of our own registrar system and trusted support team.About ClouDNS:ClouDNS is a premium provider of DNS hosting solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services including Anycast DNS, DDoS-protected DNS, and DNSSEC . Founded in 2010, ClouDNS has established itself as a reliable and innovative leader in the DNS industry, serving thousands of customers worldwide with a focus on performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

