Shura Discusses Proposal On Summer Training Programmes For Students

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim chaired the legislature's regular session convened at the Tamim Bin Hamad Hall yesterday.

Secretary-General of the Shura Council, H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, read out the agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

Throughout this session, the legislature deliberated on the report of the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee on the non-binding proposal submitted by H E Ahmed bin Sultan Al Asiri, pertaining to the launch of a summer training programme for secondary school students.

Scrutinising the report in question, the Speaker stressed that Qatar is committed to safeguarding its people, invoking Article No. 22 laid down in the nation's constitution, which states that the nation safeguards the welfare of children from corruption, exploitation, and all forms of physical, mental, and spiritual neglect, and provides an environment conducive to their advancement by virtue of proper upbringing.

It is highly important to maintain equilibrium in utilising summer breaks, in terms of rest, entertainment, and making optimal use of students' leisure time as one of the crucial vehicles for capacity-building, investing in youthful energy, and shaping their future orientations, H E Al Ghanim underlined. He lauded the youthful initiatives spearheaded by a variety of public and private institutions across the nation to groom students during summer breaks. He emphasised the importance of coordinative efforts among those institutions to provide students with training opportunities through a unified platform.

Offering his deliberations, Chairman of the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee, H E Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al Khulaifi highlighted the items laid down in the non-binding proposal, which states that as the academic year draws to a close, it is imperative to engage high school students in meaningful and productive activities during the summer break.

Opportunities should be provided to enhance their practical skills and guide them toward promising career pathways in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its prime pillar represented in human development, Al Khulaifi noted.

Upon zeroing in on the report before the legislature, Shura members noted that capitalising on the summer break to guide students generates numerous benefits. They stressed that these programmes help build their character, as well as their capacities and potential, in addition to imbuing them with essential skills for their careers.

Following thorough deliberations on this report, the legislature decided to submit a non-binding proposal to the government comprising an array of perspectives that intend to invest in youthful energies in pursuit of advancing the community and equipping students with substantial knowledge for their future careers through leveraging extensive summer training for general secondary school students.

The proposal underscored that it is particularly important for both the public and private sectors to create a comprehensive national plan for programmes that primarily target Qatari students and apprise them of labour market needs based on the nation's future orientations.

In addition, the proposal envisions leveraging an integrated digital platform to streamline student access to available training opportunities across the public and private sectors, coupled with structured advisory services, orientation sessions, and targeted skills workshops aimed at equipping students with essential talents prior to their engagement in grooming activities.

Overall, the non-binding proposal stated that trainees shall be granted appropriate monetary incentives and urged private sector enterprises to launch grooming initiatives for secondary school students as part of their social responsibility.