National Archives Of Qatar To Launch Training Programme On Document Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) will launch a national training programme to develop an integrated and sustainable system for archives management.

Part of NAQ's 2025-30 strategy, the programme is due to be issued on May 18 with the aim of building and qualifying specialised national competencies and a society aware of documentation and archives.

It also offers training for administrative employees, provides academic scholarships on documentation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence and organises workshops and seminars to raise community awareness.

NAQ Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain said that building a strong national memory is not achieved solely through document preservation, but also through sustainable investment in national competencies and developing institutional capacities capable of handling documents as a strategic element within the decision-making system.

The programme is one of the pivotal implementation tracks of the 2025-30 strategy and represents a real step toward establishing an integrated national approach to document management, he added.

Al Buainain noted that the programme's impact extends to various institutional and societal groups, as it works to develop competencies, qualify document management units in government agencies, and provide academic opportunities in related disciplines, while opening the door to the community through awareness workshops and seminars. He added that sending Qatari students on scholarships in the field of documentation is one of the main pillars upon which the programme is based, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau. He pointed out that the role of the archives in this context lies in training technical cadres in Qatar in the field of documentation.