Indian E-Passport Rolled Out: Key Features, Benefits, Where To Get One & More - EXPLAINED

The Indian e-passport has been introduced with the goal to maintain the integrity and avoid duplication of passport holders' data. The e-passport initiative was launched as a pilot programme along with the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0, which began on April 1, 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Here's all you need to know about e-passport –

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport is a combined paper and electronic passport that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna as an inlay of the passport that contains the personal and biometric information of the passport holder.

How to identify an e-passport?

An e-passport can be identified by spotting a small additional gold colour symbol printed below the front cover of the passport.

What are the benefits of having an e-passport?

One significant benefit of an e-passport is the ability to maintain the integrity of the passport holder's data. The e-passport consists of data in printed form on the booklet and a digitally signed electronic chip, which can be securely authenticated by immigration officials worldwide.

How is an e-passport useful for the passport holder?

Having both a printed form of data and a digitally signed chip helps to safeguard the passport from forgery and potential fraudulent activities such as fake passports or duplicate passports.

Where is the data stored?

Public Key Infrastructure solution is the foundation to safeguard sensitive information and ensure the security of personal and biometric data stored on the chip within the ePassport.

Where can I get an e-passport?

The regional Passport Offices in Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsa , Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Ranchi can issue e-passports to Indian citizens currently. However, there are plans for further expansion of this facility.

Is it mandatory for existing valid passport holders get an e-passport?

No, valid passport holders are not required to replace their existing passports with an e-passport. All the passports issued by government will remain valid till their validity expiry date.