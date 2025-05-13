403
Capital Bank Launches “Premier” Savings Account with Returns of Up to 4%
(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has announced the launch of its new Premier Savings Account, offering customers competitive annual returns of up to 4%, paid out monthly. The account is designed to strike the perfect balance between saving and liquidity.
As one of the most notable new savings solutions in the Jordanian market, this product reflects Capital Bank’s commitment to developing innovative financial offerings that meet evolving customer needs, delivering exceptional benefits in a trusted and flexible banking environment.
The interest rate on the “Premier” Savings Account, whether in Jordanian Dinars or US Dollars, is determined based on the number of debit transactions made on the account during the month. If the account has between zero and two debit transactions in a month, the customer earns an annual interest rate of 4% on JOD accounts and 2% on USD accounts. If more than two debit transactions are made during the month, the interest rate drops to 0% for both currencies. Customers must maintain a minimum average monthly balance of JOD 10,000 or USD 10,000 to be eligible for the monthly interest.
Commenting on the launch, Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said, “At Capital Bank, we’re focused on offering advanced banking solutions that align with our customers' goals and daily financial needs. The Premier Savings Account is another step toward empowering smart saving, offering attractive returns without compromising access to funds.”
Khitan also highlighted that the Premier Account supports Capital Bank’s broader strategy of promoting a savings culture through carefully tailored financial products that reflect today’s dynamic lifestyles. It’s an ideal choice for individuals seeking secure and growing returns on their savings.
