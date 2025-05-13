Rishab Shetty-Starrer ‘Jai Hanuman’ To Be Presented By Bhushan Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Star Rishab Shetty's upcoming mythological epic titled“Jai Hanuman”, directed by Prasanth Varma, will be presented by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.

Commenting on the film, director Prasanth Varma said that“Jai Hanuman” is a dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques.

He added:“The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains. I am excited to bring this grand vision to life with Rishab Shetty alongside the Producers Mythri Movie Makers and the presenting partner Mr. Bhushan Kumar (T-Series).”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is rooted deeply in Indian heritage and spiritual tradition. The film features National Award winning actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman, marking his first appearance in such a pivotal role.

Producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers said,“We are incredibly proud to bring Jai Hanuman to audiences everywhere – a film that's close to our hearts. We are happy to have Rishab Shetty onboard for the film and are grateful to Mr. Bhushan Kumar for standing by this vision with such dedication and presenting the film.”

Talking about the collaboration and the new film, Bhushan Kumar added:“With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling.”

He added:“Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion – our long-standing partnership with them and Rishab Shetty's performance makes the journey even more special.”

All set to go on floors soon,“Jai Hanuman” will pay tribute to one of the most revered icons in Indian culture.

Talking about Rishab, he is gearing up for the release of "Kantara: Chapter 1."

"Kantara: Chapter 1," set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara."

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources reveal that Rishab Shetty will portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film.

"Kantara: Chapter 1" is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.