Trump Describes Russia, Ukraine Talks as ‘very important’
(MENAFN) During a press briefing on Monday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump underscored the critical importance of the forthcoming peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, set to occur in Turkey this week.
He conveyed hope regarding the diplomatic discussions, stating his belief that "good things can come out” of the upcoming talks.
Trump referred to the upcoming Thursday meeting as particularly crucial, noting, "Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important."
He emphasized his own efforts in pushing for the event to take place, stating, "I was very insistent that the meeting take place."
The president voiced optimism about the potential results of the dialogue, repeating, "I think good things can come out of that meeting."
He also urged others not to downplay its relevance, remarking, "Don't underestimate" Thursday's meeting.
Additionally, he complimented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling him "a great host."
Expressing his personal interest in the talks, Trump mentioned he had considered attending, saying, "I was thinking about flying over" and noted that he might travel to Turkey "if I think things can happen."
He drew attention to the brutal human toll caused by the ongoing war, characterizing it as "a whole new form of warfare.”
He made a passionate appeal for the violence to cease, describing the situation in Ukraine as a "horrible bloodbath" and stressing that people are "being killed at levels we haven't seen since the Second World War."
The diplomatic meeting is expected to take place in Istanbul, Turkey.
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signaled his willingness to engage, following Moscow’s proposal to restart negotiations after a significant pause.
