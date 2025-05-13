403
Duterte Is Likely to Regain Mayoral Position
(MENAFN) Rodrigo Duterte, the imprisoned former leader of the Philippines, appears likely to return to his previous role as mayor of Davao City, according to a news agency on Monday, which referenced early, unofficial results from the election.
According to preliminary data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Media Server as of 10:10 p.m. local time (1410 GMT) on Monday, Duterte is currently ahead with 617,123 ballots, representing 61.31 percent of the total votes.
His rival, Karlo Nograles, is reportedly far behind, with only 75,869 votes (7.54 percent).
Duterte held the mayoral office in the southern city for over two decades before stepping aside in 2016 to take on the presidency of the country, a position he maintained until 2022.
On March 11, Duterte was taken into custody in Manila under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
He was then transported to The Hague on the same day.
He is facing allegations related to the deaths of thousands of individuals during his controversial war on drugs campaign while he was head of state.
