Parul Gulati To Make Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Calls It A ‘Celebration’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress-entrepreneur Parul Gulati is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. She said it is not just a"personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries."

Speaking about her Cannes debut, Parul shared:“Walking the red carpet at Cannes is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries. I've always believed that passion has no limits, be it in front of the camera or behind a business. I'm proud to represent India, both as an actor and as a businesswoman, on such an iconic stage.”

Parul recalls her earlier visit to Cannes.

"When I was shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France, visiting the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes was on my wish list,” said Parul, who has worked alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Zoya Akhtar.

She added:“After completing my schedule, I took the opportunity to go there as a tourist. Being a cinema enthusiast, it felt magical even then. To now return and walk the prestigious red carpet as an official invitee of the Cannes Film Festival feels like a full-circle moment, a dream fulfilled.”

Talking about her work, she will next be seen in“Donali” alongside Divyendu and Barun Sobti.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel. She is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand 'Nish Hair'.

She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.