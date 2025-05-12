Irbid Chamber Commerce, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Irbid Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Shouha and members of the board of directors on Sunday received Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Yakup Caymazoglu, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador was accompanied by Director of the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre Ansar Fırat and Commercial Attaché Mehmet Ural, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The visit aimed to deepen bilateral ties and explore opportunities that benefit the business community in Irbid Governorate.

Shouha welcomed the Turkish delegation, commending the long-standing relationship between Jordan and Turkey. He also stressed the importance of enhancing trade partnerships and promoting exchange between business leaders from both countries.

Shouha also highlighted Irbid's strategic economic role as Jordan's northern gateway, noting its advantageous location and robust local and regional economic networks, making it an attractive hub for investment and commerce.

Both sides also discussed challenges facing trade and investment, including customs procedures, transportation logistics and licensing requirements. They also underscored the need to strengthen cooperation in tourism, education and cultural exchange.

The discussion also focused on regional political challenges and their impact on economic stability, emphasising the importance of regional cooperation and economic integration to overcome geopolitical obstacles.

Ambassador Caymazoglu reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to expanding joint initiatives, particularly in northern Jordan, and increasing the presence of Turkish products and expertise in the local market.

Ansar Fırat expressed the Yunus Emre Cultural Centre's readiness to expand its cultural programmes in Irbid in cooperation with local institutions, seeing this as a means to foster mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Ural stressed the need to establish direct communication channels between Jordanian and Turkish business communities and to provide the necessary facilitations to boost trade exchange and mutual benefits.