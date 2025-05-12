Gleim Exam Prep Unveils Prep Pal— AI-Powered Study Tool Designed For CPA Exam Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purpose-built with expertly curated content, Prep Pal revolutionizes exam prep by delivering instant clarity, reducing study stress, and keeping future CPAs on track..

Gainesville, Fl., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep , an accounting exam prep leader for 50 years, is thrilled to announce the public launch of Prep Pal. This revolutionary AI-powered tool will elevate the CPA study experience.



Prep Pal AI is the latest innovation from Gleim Exam Prep and is designed with the unique needs of CPA candidates in mind. Passing the four, 4-hour-long CPA Exam sections requires candidates to learn and retain a vast amount of material, and they face the additional challenge of balancing their studies with competing priorities. Passing the CPA Exam takes most candidates at least one year, and many also take classes or work full-time. Prep Pal AI was developed to minimize disruptions and provide additional context to help candidates focus and stay on track.



Prep Pal AI differentiates itself from generic AI tools by offering a carefully curated and rigorously tested experience. There's no need to worry about crafting the perfect question or verifying the accuracy of responses. In a couple of clicks, Prep Pal provides immediate, reliable information based on Gleim's expertly authored materials, allowing candidates to drill down into their studies without unnecessary delays.



"We understand how frustrating it can be when you hit a roadblock in your studies," said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep. "The CPA Exam is challenging enough without added stress. Prep Pal AI is designed to change moments of uncertainty to moments of understanding, immediately providing clarity so candidates can keep making progress toward their career goals."

After extensive beta testing and feedback from real CPA candidates, Prep Pal AI has been fine-tuned to be as helpful, reliable, and user-friendly as possible and is available in Gleim's Premium Pro CPA Review. Currently, Prep Pal offers five targeted prompts to assist in exam preparation:

. Summarize Text: Quickly obtain concise summaries of complex topics.

. Give an Example: Receive examples to clarify challenging concepts.

. Identify Key Points: Focus on the most important details to maximize study efficiency.

. Define Terms: Instantly understand unfamiliar terminology.

. Paraphrase Text: View information presented in an alternative way to enhance comprehension.



"Our goal has always been to make studying for the CPA Exam as effective and stress-free as possible," added Gleim. "Prep Pal is another big step forward in our already robust candidate support package."

Additionally, Gleim Exam Prep remains committed to providing the award-winning support that it is known for industry-wide. Gleim's Personal Counselors are available to help candidates set up personalized study plans and stay motivated. Gleim's team of Accounting Experts stands ready to answer technical questions about course content.



"Prep Pal is an exciting addition to our suite of study tools, but it doesn't replace the human touch that defines Gleim," said Gleim. "If you need someone to talk to or have specific accounting questions, our team is here and ready to help."



Prep Pal represents Gleim's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to support CPA candidates. By offering instant, AI-driven, curated answers, Gleim empowers students to overcome challenges swiftly and maintain momentum in their exam preparation. And by continuing to offer assistance with a personal touch, Gleim fully supports candidates on their journey to pass the CPA Exam.



About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time, but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit

