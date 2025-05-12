Qatar Offers Stable And Forward-Looking Environment For Sustainable Investments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Global investment firms are counting on Qatar as a priority market for its sustainable infrastructure and digital expansion strategy, citing the country's clear alignment with long-term global trends and its commitment to national development through Qatar National Vision 2030.

Speaking to The Peninsula on Qatar's unique strategic methods, Sherif Elkholy, Partner and Head of the Middle East and Africa at Actis, said the investment philosophy directly supports Qatar's ambitions for economic diversification and sustainability.

“The philosophy of investing in sustainable infrastructure and essential services is closely aligned with the priorities embedded in long-term national agendas, such as Qatar's Vision 2030,” Elkholy stated.“Our work across growth markets-from Asia to Africa-demonstrates our ability to help build inclusive, low-carbon economies, and we see Qatar as a key part of this journey.”

Actis, which has already deployed more than $1.2bn into the Middle East, is increasingly active in the Gulf with a strong focus on clean energy and digital transformation. A key example of this is its investment in Yellow Door Energy, a distributed solar platform. The company recently partnered with Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) to install solar power plants at 150 locations across the region, including at Logistics Village Qatar.

“We're delighted to be contributing to the region's transition away from fossil fuels,” Elkholy said.“Our investment in Yellow Door Energy enables us to deploy scalable solar PV technologies that respond to Qatar's rising industrial and commercial energy needs.”

The push toward clean energy is complemented by a parallel interest in Qatar's digital future. As demand for cloud computing, AI applications, and secure data services rises, the GCC's data centre market is projected to grow to $9.49bn by 2030. Investors across the globe view Qatar as a critical growth node in this emerging digital infrastructure landscape.

“Considering the resilience of Qatar's economy and its forward-looking policies, we are actively monitoring the country for potential digital infrastructure investments,” Elkholy said.“The growth of data centres and AI-enabling assets presents a compelling opportunity for global investors and aligns with Qatar's broader innovation goals.”

Elkholy remarked that investors assess potential markets based on key factors like regulatory stability, infrastructure gaps, and alignment with sector expertise. Qatar's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and commitment to infrastructure investment make it an increasingly attractive destination.

“We see significant growth potential for energy sector investments in the GCC,” Elkholy said.

“As advancements in AI and digitalisation accelerate, we expect rising demand for energy-efficient data centres and next-generation infrastructure sectors, bringing global expertise and long-term capital,” he added.

As Qatar continues to implement its National Strategy Vision 2030 agenda, companies around the world stand ready to play a central role in enabling the next phase of the country's

sustainable development journey, aiming to acheive by the end of the decade.