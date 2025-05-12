Podar Pearl School Launches Sports Complex

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Podar Pearl School-recently ranked as the top institution in the Education World Global Index Survey-announces the launch of its most ambitious infrastructure project to date: a state-of-the-art Sports Complex designed to advance holistic student development.

At a formal signing ceremony held at its Doha campus, school leadership, alongside the Board of Directors, senior education officials, and leading representatives from Qatar's engineering and construction sectors, marked the commencement of this landmark initiative.

The new Sports Complex will feature world-class facilities to promote physical education and student well-being, including: Outdoor Facilities: Football pitch, athletic track, and cricket ground; Indoor Facilities: Courts for badminton, volleyball, basketball, squash, handball, and netball; Wellness Zones: A yoga studio and an open fitness area to encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

“This Sports Complex is more than just infrastructure-it embodies our educational philosophy,” said Mohammed Nizar, President of Podar Pearl School.“We are not merely building facilities; we are shaping the future of integrated education in Qatar. With our Madinatna campus now operational and new campuses planned for Al Khor and Al Gharrafa, this project is a critical milestone in our broader vision.”

The project unites Qatar's premier firms: Qatar Design Consortium (QDC): Architectural and design consultancy, Almana Engineering and Contracting Co.: Main construction contractor, Qatar Multi Tech Trad & Cont.: Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services.

Scheduled for completion by October 2025, the Sports Complex will significantly enhance the school's capacity to host inter-school tournaments, training workshops, and recreational programs-cementing Podar Pearl's position as a regional leader in sports-integrated learning.

Dr. Maneesh Mangal, Principal of Podar Pearl School, emphasised,“This complex reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing champions-both in academics and athletics. Our students deserve world-class facilities, and this initiative sets new benchmarks for excellence.”

Podar Pearl School is also proud to be the first and only school in Qatar accredited by the Round Square Foundation-a global network of innovative schools dedicated to holistic education guided by the IDEALS of Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership, and Service.

Dr. Steffy, Vice Chairperson of Podar Pearl School, commented,“As Qatar's first Round Square-accredited school, this Sports Complex will be instrumental in fostering Round Square values, particularly leadership and adventure, through immersive, real-world experiences that inspire and empower our students.”