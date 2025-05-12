Bahamas-Based Consultant Patrice G. Taylor To Share International Message On Purpose-Driven Leadership At SHRM 2025

Patrice G. Taylor

Taylor set to speak at SHRM 2025, delivering a needed message to global HR leaders on values-driven leadership and cultural alignment.

- Patrice G. TaylorNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There are moments when a message and a moment collide. For Patrice G. Taylor, this is one of them.Patrice's voice has rapidly emerged as a respected voice in leadership and cultural transformation. She serves across boardrooms, classrooms, ministry circles, and cross-cultural leadership spaces, equipping people to rise, reset, and realign with purpose. Based in Nassau, Bahamas, her work has always been rooted in more than ambition, it's been rooted in assignment.This July, that assignment expands to a global platform as Patrice takes the stage at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2025, the largest convening of HR and business professionals globally. Over 20,000 HR professionals and business leaders are expected to convene in San Diego, California, for the conference, where Patrice will present her session,“The HR Upgrade: From Practitioner to INFLUENCER.”But Patrice is not coming to impress an audience. She's coming to deliver a word in season.“This isn't just a session,” she shares.“It's a call to come higher, beyond managing people, beyond performance metrics, into a kind of leadership anchored in clarity, integrity, and real impact.”That call has echoed throughout Patrice's life and work. As founder of Hephzibah HR Training & Development, she has led cultural transformations, executive coaching, and leadership development programs throughout The Bahamas, Caribbean, and North America. From her work in the offshore banking industry to ministry leadership and now global consulting, one theme remains: purpose before position.Patrice recently facilitated a high-impact leadership workshop in Bermuda, guiding senior leaders and cross-functional teams through a powerful reset in connecting, communicating, and cultivating culture. Yet the impact went beyond the agenda, it was about the people, the unspoken dynamics, and a timely opportunity for realignment.“Wherever I go, I'm looking for what's out of sync, because people can't lead well if they're out of alignment with themselves,” Patrice says.“We cannot fix systems while ignoring the souls within them.”Back home in The Bahamas, Patrice's leadership has shaped both professional and spiritual communities. She's been invited to speak on national panels, mentor young professionals, and guide seasoned executives through seasons of shift. As the official host of Live2Lead Bahamas, a globally recognized leadership experience founded by Dr. John C. Maxwell, Patrice curates powerful development opportunities for professionals and youth, bridging generational and corporate gaps with grace and insight.While others talk about global reach, Patrice lives it with local roots. She doesn't build platforms, she builds people. That's the thread running through her books as well. Her second book, The Leadership Renaissance : Leading with Purpose, became a #1 Amazon Bestseller across multiple leadership and management categories. The only category in which it hit #2 was the one led by her mentor, Dr. John C. Maxwell.“To have my book ranked right beside Dr. Maxwell was deeply humbling and confirming,” she shares.“This message of purpose-driven, people-first leadership is bigger than me. And I'm honored to carry it.”The Leadership Renaissance is not another leadership cliché wrapped in business language, it's a bold call to release control, build trust, and lead with emotional intelligence, clarity, and conviction. It is already being used inside organizations, coaching groups, and ministry cohorts as a model for the future of Kingdom-centered, values-aligned leadership.Her first book, No Longer Desolate : A 12-Step Journey to Spiritual Freedom and Realignment with Purpose, is more intimate; a devotional meets guided journal that walks readers through emotional healing, spiritual recalibration, and the courage to confront the quiet places in their lives where purpose has gone dormant. For many, especially high-achieving leaders navigating a spiritual wilderness, this book has been a breakthrough. Both books embody Patrice's rhythm: one hand on strategy, one hand on soul.Patrice's work is grounded in lived experience and professional mastery. With nearly 30 years combined in HR and leadership development , she holds international HR certifications and is a certified Maxwell Leadership Coach and DISC Consultant. She also has a Master's in Education and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Strategic Leadership.She is a trusted advisor to corporate leaders navigating seasons of recalibration and expansion. And that alignment isn't something she simply talks about in professional circles, she lives it out in her home. In 2024, her daughter represented The Bahamas on the Olympic stage. This milestone reflected athletic achievement and years of vision, discipline, and character development rooted in the leadership culture Patrice created as a mother.“You can't pour into leaders worldwide and neglect your first assignment, which is your household,” she says.“My daughter's Olympic debut wasn't just an athletic achievement. It was a testament to stewardship. It was legacy in motion.”That legacy is at the heart of everything Patrice carries.“True leadership is not about control,” she continues.“It's about capacity-how much of yourself you will bring to the assignment. The posture you lead with determines the impact you leave behind.”She'll bring that charge to SHRM 2025: a call for influence over instruction, vision over visibility, and leadership that lasts beyond a title. For Patrice, leadership isn't about being in front. It's about being anchored. Rooted in purpose. Committed to growth and focused on legacy.And whether she's training executives, mentoring youth, or writing her next bestseller, that's exactly what Patrice is building.

