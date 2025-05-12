Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From May 5 To May 8, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 12, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM MAY 5 TO MAY 8, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 05/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 7,709 55.1779 XPAR 05/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,927 55.1813 CEUX 05/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,500 55.1957 TQEX 05/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,500 55.1991 AQEU 06/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 11,479 55.3869 XPAR 06/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,644 55.3069 CEUX 06/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,171 55.3061 TQEX 06/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,401 55.2858 AQEU 07/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,550 55.1369 XPAR 07/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,813 55.1125 CEUX 07/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,172 55.1816 TQEX 07/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,728 55.171 AQEU 08/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,146 55.7439 XPAR 08/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,260 55.6951 CEUX 08/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,500 55.7476 TQEX 08/05/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 500 55.6367 AQEU Total 100,000 55.3597

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily 8.5 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of April 3, 2025)

