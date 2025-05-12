Valasys Media Giving Back To Community: Blood Donation Drive - A CSR Initiative

Blood Donation Drive by Valasys Media

Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO & MD

Valasys Media - Award Winning Lead Gen Firm

Valasys Media, annually conducts social initiatives to give back to the community. This year, Valasys organized a Blood Donation Drive for healthcare safety.

- Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility and community service, Valasys Media successfully hosted its Annual CSR Initiative this year in the form of a Blood Donation Drive. Organized in collaboration with BloodConnect Foundation and Sahyadri Hospital Blood Bank, the drive took place at Valasys's Pune office on 11th April 2025, bringing together employees for a life-saving cause.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 70 Valasysians coming forward to donate blood. The collected donations are projected to impact over 210 lives, as one unit of blood can save up to three individuals. This impactful initiative is a part of Valasys Media's ongoing tradition of giving back to the community through meaningful social causes.

“At Valasys Media, we view community service as an integral part of our culture,” said Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO of Valasys Media.“Each year, our CSR initiatives aim to address a unique societal need. Last year, we extended our support to an orphanage, and this year, we focused on saving lives through blood donation. We're proud of our employees' spirit and compassion.”



A Consistent Culture of Care

Valasys Media has made it a tradition to host an annual CSR activity that contributes positively to society. In 2024, the company supported a local orphanage through financial aid and volunteer engagement. Building on that success, the 2025 edition focused on healthcare, emphasizing the urgent need for safe blood in hospitals and trauma centers across the region.

Partnering with BloodConnect Foundation-India's largest youth-run blood donation network-and Sahyadri Hospital Blood Bank, the company ensured that the blood collection process was safe, seamless, and medically supervised. All health and hygiene protocols were strictly followed to ensure donor well-being.



Employee Participation & Impact

The drive drew participation from employees across departments, many of whom were first-time donors. The enthusiasm and unity displayed by the Valasys team turned the initiative into more than just a blood drive-it became a moment of shared purpose and inspiration.

“I've never donated blood before, but the way this was organized made it comfortable and fulfilling. It felt amazing to know I could help someone in need,” shared one employee.



Driving Corporate Citizenship

Valasys Media's CSR strategy is driven by the belief that corporations can be a powerful force for good. By embedding social contribution into its annual calendar, the company leads by example, encouraging other businesses to create similar avenues for their teams to engage with the community.

This annual drive is not a standalone event but part of a larger, ongoing commitment to creating social impact through education, health, and sustainability-focused programs. Whether supporting children in need or contributing to healthcare, Valasys Media consistently aligns its business values with ethical and philanthropic actions.



Looking Forward

Encouraged by the success and impact of this year's drive, Valasys Media plans to continue its CSR tradition with more structured and scalable initiatives in the years to come. With community welfare at its core, the organization remains dedicated to fostering empathy, collaboration, and long-term social good.



About Valasys Media

Valasys Media is a global B2B media and marketing company that empowers brands through data-driven demand generation, sales intelligence, and AI-powered outreach solutions. With a strong emphasis on ethical practices and a community-first mindset, Valasys Media combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver value for clients and society alike.

Mohammad Tareeq

Valasys Media

+ +1 862-904-0242

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

How to read the insights of Valasys AI Score

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.