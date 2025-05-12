Datacor Names Sundar Kuppuswamy As Chief AI Officer To Drive Innovation And Accelerate AI-Powered Growth
As CAIO, Kuppuswamy will lead Datacor's AI strategy and execution, overseeing the integration of advanced AI technologies across the company's product portfolio. He will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to drive new growth opportunities, optimize product offerings, and deliver AI-driven outcomes that empower Datacor customer to operate more efficiently and competitively.
Jackson added, "Sundar's leadership will ensure we continue to innovate while delivering practical, high-value solutions that address the evolving needs of the industries we serve."
Kuppuswamy has more than 20 years of experience in AI, data science, and optimization in Tech Help & Travel industry. Prior to joining Datacor, he served as Chief Data Scientist at Asurion, where he led initiatives in machine learning and generative AI to enhance customer experiences and drive operational efficiencies to provide Tech Help. And before that, he led the Data Science & Optimization efforts at Sabre to drive compelling travel experiences.
He also holds a master's degree in systems and industrial engineering from the University of Arizona and has served as a Technical Advisory Board Member for Georgia Institute of Technology's Graduate Program for Data Science & Analytics.
"I'm thrilled to join Datacor and be part of an organization committed to driving innovation and excellence in the manufacturing, distribution, and engineering software space," said Sundar Kuppuswamy. "AI has the potential to revolutionize how businesses operate, and I'm eager to collaborate with the talented team at Datacor to deliver solutions that create lasting value for our customers."
About Datacor
Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing, chemical distribution, and engineering software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage, and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts, and fostering a collaborative partnership with customers, Datacor empowers businesses to optimize operations and better serve their customers. Learn more at .
