Genelia D'souza Gets Emotional As 'Masti' Co-Star Vivek Oberoi Calls Her Riteish Deshmukh's Pillar Of Strength

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza got emotional after her Masti co-star Vivek Oberoi praised her and called her“Maharani Saheba” and also the pillar of strength behind husband Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Taking to her social media account, Genelia reshared Vivek's heartfelt note and wrote,“Touched my heart @vivekoberoi Thank you so much.”

Vivek shared the trailer of Ritesh and Genelia's upcoming movie Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and penned a note.

It read,“Whenever anything about 'Raja Shivaji' shows up, it moves something deep inside me, and not just because it is the brainchild of my bhau @riteishd. We all have grown up with a deep-rooted admiration and respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!”

“But my bhau, kudos to you, because as the son of a stalwart, a great leader like Vilasrao Deshmukh ji, your commitment to the epic of Shivaji Maharaj is a combination of legacy and duty.”

Hello further added,“Through your own stage, you continue to carry your legendary father's devotion to Maharashtra's soil forward. Watching you on-screen and knowing the man behind this magnum opus is an honour I cherish every day, my brother.”

Praising Genelia, Vivek write,“And @geneliad, Maharani Saibai, you are the pillar of strength behind the scenes to bring this '70mm' vision of Swarajya to life. Wishing the cast and crew of Raja Shivaji all the best for the release!”

Talking about the upcoming film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, has been generating significant buzz.

The movie is set to release on the 1st of May. The project is based to be a grand historical spectacle based on the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king.

Talking about Vivek, Genelia and Riteish, the trip share a long-standing association, having starred together in the 2004 comedy film Masti.

The movie also featured actors like Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao and Tara Sharma.

–IANS

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