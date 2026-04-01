U.S. Imports From Azerbaijan Multiply In 2M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The U.S. import of products from Azerbaijan significantly rose in the first two months of 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that this figure amounted to $16 million, reflecting a growth of $5.7 million, or nearly 1.6 times, compared to the same period last year.

Trade turnover between the countries amounted to $78.2 million, which is $25.5 million, or 24.6%, less year-on-year.

The U.S. accounted for 1.25% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

In the reporting period, non-oil products accounted for $13.4 million of Azerbaijan's exports to the U.S. The country ranked ninth with a 14.37% share in Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports. Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to the U.S. edged up by $3.2 million or 30.9%, compared to the first two months of last year.

Meanwhile, from January through February 2026, Azerbaijan imported $62.3 million from the U.S., marking a decrease of $31.2 million, or 33.4%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.26 billion in the reporting period, down by $2.64 billion, or 29.6% year-on-year. Of this, $3.66 billion accounted for exports and $2.59 billion for imports.

Consequently, the country achieved a positive trade balance of $1.06 billion, which is $438 million-or 1.7 times-higher than the previous year's figure.