Iran's Supreme Leader Urges People To Plant Saplings In Honour Of War Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 2 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called on the Iranian people to plant saplings in honour of those killed in the US-Israeli strikes and as a symbol of prosperity, hope and a national response to the "enemies."

He made the remarks in a Wednesday message to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ahead of the traditional occasion of "Sizdah Bedar" or "Nature Day," which marks the end of the Nowruz holidays, falling on April 2, reports Xinhua, quoting the official news agency IRNA.

Khamenei praised the Iranian people for their heroism in the fight against the United States and Israel, saying the "ruthless enemies" know no bounds in their brutality and have even damaged Iran's nature and environment in their attacks.

He urged people in all Iranian cities and villages to, in cooperation with the relevant state-run institutes, continue planting saplings from the Nature Day until the end of spring, falling on June 21.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Iranian people harbour no enmity towards the American people, accusing the US administration of fighting Iran as a "proxy for Israel."

He made the remarks in a letter addressed to the American people while elaborating on Iran's positions regarding the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Iranian people harbour no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighbouring countries," Pezeshkian said, adding, "Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the peoples they govern."

Pezeshkian said Iran "has never, in its modern history, chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination" despite having suffered occupation, invasion, and pressure by global powers.

He said casting Iran as a threat is a narrative manufactured by Israel "to divert global attention away from its crimes toward the Palestinians."

Pezeshkian pointed to the US military buildup and bases around Iran, emphasising that the ongoing US "aggressions" launched from those bases "have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is."

In response to US President Donald Trump's threats of conducting large-scale strikes on Iranian energy facilities in the coming days, he said attacking the country's vital infrastructure directly targets the Iranian people, stressing that such actions constitute "war crimes" and involve consequences extending beyond Iran's borders.

Pezeshkian said the United States has entered the war with Iran as a "proxy for Israel" and under its influence, adding Israel seeks to fight Iran "to the last American soldier and the last American taxpayer dollar" in pursuit of its "illegitimate interests."

"Is 'America First' truly among the priorities of the US government today?" he asked.

He added that the world is currently "standing at a crossroads," having to choose between confrontation and engagement.