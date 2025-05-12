403
Lebanon's Pres. Thanks Kuwait For Warm Reception, Praises Strong Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday extended his gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality during his two-day visit to Kuwait.
In a farewell message delivered from Kuwait International Airport's control tower, President Aoun expressed deep appreciation for the reception he and his delegation received during the visit, noting it reflected Kuwait's genuine affection for Lebanon and its people.
He also praised the fruitful talks he held with His Highness the Amir, reaffirming Kuwait's enduring support for Lebanon and the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across all sectors.
President Aoun concluded by wishing His Highness the Amir good health and success in leading Kuwait toward further progress and prosperity. (end)
