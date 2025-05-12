CAR-T Funding Report 2025 | Venture Capital, Ipos, Licensing Deals, Collaborations, And M&A Transactions
In recent years, the CAR-T industry has experienced a remarkable surge in funding. At first, the trend was subtle, but the tide has swelled as CAR-T therapies have reached the marketplace and created a funding boom. Today, CAR-T start-ups are being richly funded by investors and large pharma who are eager to get into this trending area of regenerative medicine.
Worldwide, more than 170 companies are now developing CAR-T products and therapies, with a total of 1,944 early and late-stage therapies in development. These companies have also entered into 110 collaboration agreements aimed at advancing various CAR-T candidates. Of these, only 38 have disclosed the value of their deals, which amounts to $23.58 billion. If we estimate the value of the undisclosed deals, the total value of these 110 collaborations is likely to reach approximately $67.9 billion.
The clinical successes of CAR-T therapies have sparked significant interest from venture capitalists globally. This increased activity has fueled advancements in CAR-T technology and the development of applications for both hematological cancers and other types of cancer. Since 2014, a total of 89 CAR-T companies have secured $7.7 billion in venture capital, enabling them to strengthen their foundations. Venture capital funding has remained strong and consistent throughout the development of the CAR-T industry.
Data shows that Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) within the CAR-T space were relatively slow last year. In 2024, only Kyverna Therapeutics went public, raising $319 million to support its anti-CD19 CAR-T therapies. However, from 2014 to present, 42 CAR-T companies have gone public, collectively raising $6.4 billion to further enhance their technology platforms, clinical trials, and corporate strategies.
Within this rapidly evolving industry, there are currently 72,418 patent records and 452 granted patents. As a result, large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly seeking to enter the CAR-T market by licensing patents from existing patent holders. Over the past decade, 91 CAR-T licensing deals have been valued at $6.3 billion, and this figure is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years.
While 2023 saw a resurgence in dealmaking, the CAR-T industry experienced a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2024, with only two deals completed. Although major M&A activity may not return in 2025, further deals are likely as large pharmaceutical companies look to deploy their cash reserves. Over the past decade, M&A deals have accounted for the largest share of CAR-T industry financing, totaling an impressive $97.4 billion.
In total, the CAR-T industry has raised more than $141.2 billion through various deal types, including IPOs, licensing deals, collaborations, and M&A transactions. It's important to note that the values of 61 out of 91 licensing deals, 75 out of 110 collaboration deals, and 12 out of 29 M&A deals remain undisclosed. If we estimate the value of these undisclosed transactions, the overall total is likely to reach a staggering $281.7 billion.
Globally Approved CAR-T Therapies
Since 2017, 13 CAR-T cell therapies have reached commercialization across multiple healthcare markets. Seven therapies have been approved by the U.S. FDA, after which approvals for them were issued in other major healthcare markets as well. Beyond the U.S., four CAR-T therapies-Relma-cel, Fucaso, Yuanruida, and Zever-cel - have been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Additionally, two therapies, NexCAR19 and Qartemi, have received approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
All 13 approved CAR-T cell therapies are currently used exclusively to treat blood cancers, which account for less than 5% of cancer patients worldwide. Today, there are approximately 1,944 ongoing clinical trials focused on addressing both blood cancers and solid tumors. Of these, only 244 trials are targeting solid cancers. This swell of clinical trials has been driven by the remarkable 90% remission rate achieved by most of the approved CAR-T therapies.
CAR-T Market Overview
To track funding within this rapidly growing industry, the publisher has released this 220-page CAR-T market funding report. It summarizes all types of investments flowing into CAR-T companies worldwide, including financing rounds, IPOs, M&A transactions, co-development agreements, and strategic partnerships. Additionally, it profiles 78 leading competitors who have been involved with these CAR-T industry funding events.
This report reveals the following information for the CAR-T Cell Therapy Industry:
- Financing Rounds IPOs Asset Agreements Strategic Partnerships Co-Development Agreements M&A Transactions Companies Profiles for CAR-T Market Competitors
You can use it to:
- Quantify CAR-T industry investments Identify well-capitalized companies Scout potential partnerships and alliances Understand partnerships and co-development programs for CAR-T technologies Identify M&A activity within the CAR-T industry
To summarize, CAR-T companies - from emerging start-ups to billion-dollar enterprises - have completed hundreds of billions of dollars in financial transactions in recent years. These companies are rapidly expanding across global healthcare markets.
This report delivers essential insights into the financial forces driving the industry, revealing where capital is flowing and how you can strategically position yourself to benefit from these trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Globally-Approved CAR-T Cell Therapies
2. UPTAKE OF CAR-T THERAPIES, FULL YEAR 2017 to 2024
- Number of Patients Treated with CAR-T Cell Therapies, Full Year 2017 to 2024 Sales Revenues Generated by FDA-Approved CAR-T Therapies, Full Year 2017-2024 . List Prices of U.S. FDA-Approved CAR-T Therapies
3. CAR-T FUNDING: AN OVERVIEW
Venture Capital Raised by CAR-T Companies
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals CRISPR Therapeutics Autolus Cellular Biomedicine Group Adicet Bio Autolus Limited Cellular Biomedicine Group Carina Biotech PeproMene Bio Precision BioSciences Cabaletta Bio Vor Biopharma Gracel Biotechnologies Mustang Bio Poseida Therapeutics BioNTech Adicet Bio Kyverna Therapeutics EXUMA Biotech IASO Biotherapeutics Legend Biotech JW Therapeutics Vor Pharma ImmPACT Bio Synthekine Gracell Biotechnologies CARsgen Therapeutics Umoja Biopharema Juventas Cell Therapy Celyad Oncology Artiva Biotherapeutics Caribou Biosciences Biosceptre Noile-Immune Biotech Arcellx Cellares Corporation Interius BioTherapeutics Synthekine Umoja Biopharma Wugen Mnemo Therapeutics AvenCell Currus Biologics Juventas Cell Therapy Carina Biotech IASO Biotherapeutics Cellular Biomedicines AffyImmune Therapeutics Leucid Bio Clade Therapeutics SOTIO Biotech EXUMA Biotech ImmPACT Bio Kyverna Therapeutics Ucello Therapeutics Mustang Bio Wugen Inceptor Bio Tessa Therapeutics Immuneel Therapeutics OriCell Therapeutics Carina Biotech Juventas Cell Therapy Arsenal Biosciences Synthekine IASO Biotherapeutics MPC Therapeutics OriCell Therapeutics Verismo Therapeutics Cargo Therapeutics OneChain Immunotherapeutics Caribou Biosciences Verismo Therapeutics Kyverna Therapeutics Gracell Biotechnologies Cellares Celyad Oncology Capstan Therapeutics Limula Cargo Therapeutics Leman Biotech Immuneel Therapeutics Dynamic Cell Therapies Arsenal Biosciences AvenCell Therapeutics March Biosciences A2 Biotherapeutics Umoja Biopharma
4. IPO FUNDING INVESTED IN CAR-T COMPANIES (42 IPOs)
Descriptions of IPO Funds Raised by CAR-T Companies, Jan. 2014 to Feb. 2025
- Juno Therapeutics Cellular Biomedicine Group Xenetic Biosciences Cellular Biomedicine Group Autolus Therapeutics Allogene Therapeutics Precision BioSciences Atara Biotherapeutics Xenetic Biosciences Cabaletta Bio Atara Biotherapeutics Legend Biotech Mustang Bio JW Therapeutics Atara Biotherapeutics Gracell Biotechnologies Vor Biopharma Adicet Bio CARsgen Therapeutics Xenetic Biosciences Caribou Biosciences Celyad Oncology Adicet Bio Legend Biotech Kyverna Therapeutics Arcellx TC Biopharm Celularity TC BioPharm Precision Biosciences Legend Biotech TC Biopharm Vor Biopharma Precigen TC Biopharm Celularity Legend Biotech Coeptis Therapeutics Caribou Biosciences Cargo Therapeutics Kyverna Therapeutics Mustang Bio
5. CAR-T LICENSING DEALS (90 Total)
CAR-T Licensing Deals & Values, January 2015 to February 2025
- Cellectis & Ohio State University bluebird bio & Five Prime Therapeutics Poseida Therapeutics & Janssen Biotech bluebird bio & ViroMed Bellicum Pharmaceuticals & Astellas Pharma CRISPR Therapeutics & MaxCyte bluebird bio & Novartis Novartis & Celyad TC Biopharm & University College London (UCL) Mustang Bio & Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Mustang Bio & Harvard University bluebird bio & TC Biopharm Janssen Biotech & Legend Biotech Autolus & UCL Business Otsuka Pharmaceutical & Osaka University Cellular Biomedicine & Novartis CRISPR Therapeutics & MaxCyte Wugen & Washington University Atara Biotherapeutics & Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center bluebird bio & Inhibrx Autolus Therapeutics & Noile-Immune Biotech Vor Biopharma & MaxCyte Juno Therapeutics & Oxford Biomedica Allogene Therapeutics & MaxCyte Kite & Teneobio Legend Biotech & Noile-Immune Biotech Caribou Biosciences & MaxCyte Prescient Therapeutics & University of Pennsylvania Minerva Biotechnologies & Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Luminary Therapeutics & Case Western Reserve University Beam Therapeutics & Oxford Biomedica SOTIO Biotech & Unum Therapeutics Vor Biopharma & Metagenomi Chimeric Therapeutics & City of Hope Vor Biopharma & Arbor Biotechnologies Immuneel Therapeutics & Hospital Clinic de Barcelona (HCB) Vor Biopharma & National Cancer Institute (NCI) Caribou Biosciences & Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Carina Biotech & Bionomics Atara Biotherapeutics & Bayer Cellectis & SIRION Biotech Eli Lilly & Precision BioSciences AbbVie & Caribou Biosciences Luminary Therapeutics & Bio-Techne Corporation Wugen & HCW Biologics Alpha Biopharma & Wugen Servier & Precision Biosciences Dr. Reddy's Laboratories & Pregene Biopharma Celularity & MaxCyte BioNTech & Takara Bio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals & UNC Lineberger Mustang Bio & Mayo Clinic Precision Biosciences & Tiziana Sciences Arcellx & Oxford Biomedica Carina Biotech & BayPAT Inceptor Bio & University of California Rebirthel & Otsuka Pharmaceutical Kyverna Therapeutics & National Institutes of Health (NIH) Intellia Therapeutics & Kyverna Therapeutics Antion Biosciences & Allogene Therapeutics Sana Biotechnology & IASO Biotherapeutics CellPoint & Pregene Xenetic Biosciences GO Therapeutics LG Chem & MaxCyte Roche & Poseida Therapeutics Chugai Pharmaceutical & Noile-Immune Biotech Beam Therapeutics & Orbital Therapeutics Undisclosed Company & Oxford Biomedica Coeptis Therapeutics & University of Pittsburgh Cabaletta Bio & IASO Biotherapeutics Inceptor Bio & Avectas Kite Pharma & Refuge Biotechnologies Kite Pharma & Arcellx Cabaletta Bio & Autolus Therapeutics Precigen & Alaunos Leucid Bio & ImaginAb Affini-T Therapeutics & MSK Shunxi Holding & Cartherics Janssen Biotech & Cellular Biomedicine Astellas Pharma & Poseida Therapeutics Imugene & Precision Biosciences Cabaleta Bio & Oxford Biomedica Kyverna Therapeutics & Oxford Biomedica Coeptis Therapeutics & Univerdity of Pittsburgh Janssen Biotech & Cellular Biomedicine Group Legend Biotech & Novartis Pharma AbbVie & Umoja Biopharma Astellas Pharma & Kelonia Therapeutics Allogene Therapeutics & Arbor Biotechnologies
6. CAR-T COLLABORATION DEALS (110 Total)
CAR-T Collaboration Deals between January 2013 and February 2025
- bluebird Bio & Celgene Corporation Pfizer, Inc. & Cellectis Amgen & Kite Pharma Five Prime Therapeutics & bluebird bio Celgene & Juno Therapeutics Cellectis & Servier Kite Pharma & Cell Design Labs Kite Pharma & Fosun Pharma Cellular Biomedicine Group & GE Healthcare Life Sciences, China Novartis & bluebird bio & Celyad Mustang Bio & Harvard University & Beth Israel Deaconess Center Jenssen Biotech & Legend Biotech PersonGen & Anke Cellular Therapeutics & Miltenyi Biotec Kite Pharma & Sangamo Therapeutics bluebird bio & Celgene Corporation AbbVie & Calibr Novartis & Fraunhofer IZI Cellular Biomedicine & Novartis Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & bluebird bio Cartherics & ToolGen TC Biopharm & Dublin's Trinity College MaxCyte & Kite Pharma Phanes Therapeutics & Phanes Biopharmaceuticals & Fosun Kite Cellectis SA & Servier Monde MaxCyte & Allogene Therapeutics Fate Therapeutics & Janssen Biotech bluebird bio & Bristol Myers Squibb Xenetic Biosciences & PJSC Pharmsynthez Fate Therapeutics & Baylor College of Medicine Beam Therapeutics & Oxford Biomedica Carina Biotech & Glytherix Chimeric Therapeutics & City of Hope Biosceptre & Carina Biotech Allogene Tx & University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Oxford Biomedica & PhoreMost Limited Carina Biotech & Bionomics Bayer AG & Atara Biotherapeutics Oncternal Therapeutics & Karolinska Instituet EXUMA Biotech & Moffitt Cancer Center AbbVie & Caribou Biosciences Cytovia Therapeutics & Cellectis SAS JW Therapeutics & Thermo Fisher Scientific AbbVie & Caribou Biosciences Wugen & Alpha Biopharma Dr. Reddy's Laboratories & Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Vor Biopharma & Abound Bio Kite Pharma & Fosun Pharmaceutical Takara Bio & BioNTech Vor Biopharma & Janssen Biotech Imugene & Celularity Gracell Biotechnologies & FutureGen Biopharm AdAlta & Carina Biotech Celularity & Oncternal Therapeutics Autolus Therapeutics & Blackstone Life Sciences 4basebio & Leucid Bio Leucid Bio & Lonza Oxford Biomedica & Arcellx Carina Biotech & Bayerische Patentallianz (BayPAT) Intellia Therapeutics & Kyverna Therapeutics Arsenal Biosciences & Bristol Myers Squibb Allogene Therapeutics & Antion Biosciences Transgene & PersonGen BioTherapeutics Immatics & Bristol Myers Squibb Legend Biotech & Janssen Biotech Umoja Biopharma & Lupagen Immatics & Celgene Immatics & Bristol Myers Squibb Umoja Biopharma & TreeFrog Therapeutics Invectys & University of Texas Cancer Center Poseida Therapeutics & Roche Chugai Pharmaceutical & Noile-Immune Biotech Kite Pharma & Arcellx Arsenal Biosciences & Genentech Autolus Therapeutics & Bristol Myers Squibb Inceptor Bio & Avectos JW Therapeutics & 2seventy bio Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Cartherics Umoja Biopharma & IASO Biotherapeutics Kite Pharma & Arcellx Ori Biotech & Inceptor Bio Simnova & Orna Therapeutics CARsgen Therapeutics & Huadong Medicine TC Biopharm & University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Kite Pharma & Arcellx Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre & Cartherics Cartherics & Shunxi Holding Group Autolus Therapeutics & Cardinal Health Cartherics & Shunxi Janssen Biotech & Cellular Biomedicine CytoMed & University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Noile-Immune Biotech & Sysmex GenScript Biotech & T-MAXIMUM Biotech CytoMed Therapeutics & Hangzhou CNK Therapeutics CARsgen Therapeutics & Moderna Cellares & Bristol Myers Squibb Celularity & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Verily & Kyverna Therapeutics Kyverna Therapeutics & Elevate Bio Kite & Arcellx Galapagos & Thermo Fisher Scientific Calibr-Skaggs & AbbVie BioNTech & Autolus Astellas Pharma & Kelonia Therapeutics Fiocruz & Caring Cross Cartherics & TiCARos Bristol Myers Squibb Chimeric Therapeutics & Cell Therapies Nona Biosciences & Umoja Biopharma Poseida Therapeutics & Roche Takeda & Alloy Therapeutics
7. CAR-T MERGER & ACQUISITION (M&A) DEALS (29 TOTAL)
Descriptions M&A Deals in CAR-T Space, January 2015 to February 205
- Cellular Biomedicine & Chinese PLA General Hospital Gilead Sciences & Kite Pharma Gilead Sciences & Cell Design Labs Novartis & Endocyte Bristol Myers Squibb & Celgene Xenetic Biosciences & Scripps Research Institute Astellas Pharma & Xyphos Biosciences BioNTech & Neon Therapeutics resTORbio & Adicet Bio Century Therapeutics & Empirica Therapeutics Celularity & GX Acquisition Cellular Biomedicine & CBMG Merger Sub Amgen & Five Prime Therapeutics BioNTech & Kite ImmPACT Bio & Kalthera Kiromic Biopharma & InSilico Solutions Allogene Therapeutics & Antion Biosciences FUJIFILM Corporation & Atara Biotherapeutics Galapagos & CellPoint/AboundBio Atossa Therapeutics & Dynamic Cell Therapies Kite & Tmunity Therapeutics Janssen & Cellular Biomedicine Mustang Bio & uBriGene Biosciences Precision Biosciences & Imugene Oxford Biomedica & Institut Merieux Clade Therapeutics & Gadeta Kyowa Kirin & Orchard Therapeutics AstraZeneca & Gracell Biotechnologies Ginkgo Bioworks & Modulus Therapeutics
8. PROFILES OF COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THIS REPORT
- AdAlta Ltd. Adicet Bio AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc Allogene Therapeutics Alpha Biopharma Antion Biosciences Arcellx, Inc. Arsenal Biosciences, Inc Astellas Pharma, Inc. Atara Biotherapeutics Autolus Therapeutics PLC AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc Beam Therapeutics Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc Biosceptre BioNTech SE bluebird bio Cargo Therapeutics Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Carina Biotech CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited Cartherics Pty Ltd Cellares Cellectis Cellular Biomedicine Group Celularity, Inc Celyad Oncology Chengdu Usano Biotechnology Co., ltd. (Ucello) Chimeric Therapeutics, Ltd Clade Therapeutics Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics Currus Biologics CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd Dynamic Cell Therapies, Inc Elicera Therapeutics Galapagos NV Gracell Biotechnologies EXUMA Biotech Corp IASO Biotherapeutics ImmPACT Bio Inceptor Bio Interius BioTherapeutics Invectys, Inc Juventas Cell Therapy, Ltd. JW Therapeutics Galapagos NV Kite Pharma (Gilead) Kyverna Therapeutics Legend Biotech Leucid Bio, Ltd Luminary Therapeutics Lupagen, Inc MaxCyte, Inc Minerva Biotechnologies Mustang Bio, Inc Noile-Immune Biotech Novartis AG OneChain Immunotherapeutics Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc OriCell Therapeutics Oxford Biomedica PLC Pepromene Bio, Inc PersonGen Bio Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Precigen, Inc Precision BioSciences Prescient Therapeutics Simnova Biotherapeutics SOTIO Biotech B.V. TC BioPharm Umoja Biopharma Verismo Therapeutics, Inc. Vor Biopharma Wugen, Inc. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Xyphos Biosciences, Inc.
