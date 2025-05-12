403
Historic Move: Belarus, Vietnam Formalize Strategic Alliance
(MENAFN) Minsk became the center for strengthened bilateral relations as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam met on Monday. The high-level discussions culminated in the two nations agreeing to establish a strategic partnership.
President Lukashenko expressed strong confidence in the growing bond between Belarus and Vietnam, assuring that all current agreements would be strictly honored. He also highlighted Belarus's strong desire to increase trade between the two countries and its readiness to cooperate on the creation of joint manufacturing facilities for equipment of mutual interest to Vietnam. Furthermore, Lukashenko announced Belarus's intention to resume the supply of military-industrial products to Vietnam.
General Secretary To Lam responded by stating his optimism that the enduring friendship between Belarus and Vietnam would continue its positive development through the joint efforts of both nations.
To Lam's contributions to the Belarus-Vietnam strategic partnership were recognized with the Order of Friendship of Peoples.
