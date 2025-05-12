403
Jordan, Turkey, Syria Forge Alliance to Counter Israeli Aggression
(MENAFN) Jordan has announced a collaborative effort with Turkey, Syria, fellow Arab nations, and the international community “to end Israel’s aggression” within Syrian borders.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi conveyed this commitment during a joint press briefing in Ankara alongside his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, and Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, following a trilateral discussion.
Safadi stated, “Our position with Türkiye and Syria is united in supporting Syria’s security, stability, and sovereignty, and in working together to confront all challenges.”
He further elaborated, “We are coordinating with our brothers in Syria and Türkiye, as well as with fellow Arab nations and the international community, to put an end to Israeli aggression against Syria.”
The foreign minister also indicated that their discussions addressed methods "to counter Daesh/ISIS and all forms of terrorism, as terrorism is a threat to us all."
