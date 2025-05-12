Belk Partners With Sewing Down South For Summer And Holiday Collections In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collaboration will kick off with a limited-time only, exclusive summer collection featuring nearly 100 styles across women's and men's apparel, home and accessories, with prices starting as low as $10. Launching both in-store and online at Belk on June 4, the collection offers a range of products for all summer activities, whether you're hosting a backyard dinner, hitting the pickleball court or dressing up for a fun night out.

"Our partnership with Sewing Down South is a celebration of our shared love for the South and its rich tradition of coastal beauty, hospitality and understated style," said MaryAnne Morin, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Belk. "The result is a stunning collection that perfectly captures our mutual vision and offers our customers a curated collection of apparel and tableware at affordable prices."

To celebrate the launch, Belk is opening a pop-up shop next to Sewing Down South's Charleston, S.C. storefront that will exclusively sell products from the summer collection until Labor Day. The brands will co-host a grand opening event on Saturday, June 7, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at 489 King Street, Suite 100, in Charleston. The event is open to the public and registration is not required to attend.

Inspired by the allure of Charleston, the collection features whimsical patterns, pastel colors and unique touches, from beaded belts to pop-color lining. The palmetto leaf, a symbol of Southern culture, serves as the logo for this partnership and is woven into nearly every product through embroidery, snaps and prints.

"Collaborating with Belk is a huge milestone for Sewing Down South and it's been a ton of fun from the start," said Craig Conover, co-founder of Sewing Down South. "From the first days of working together on color concepts, to aligning on our creative direction, to developing the line, we've created a collection that we're proud of and are excited to see go to market."

Crown & Ivy and Sewing Down South are also planning an exciting holiday collection set to launch in October 2025.

Crown & Ivy began as a women's apparel line at Belk in the spring of 2014 as a collection of colorful, preppy and vibrant designs that reflect the Southern lifestyle. The women's line was highly successful, and Belk soon expanded Crown & Ivy to include men's and kids apparel and shoes, as well as home and accessories. The brand has since become a customer favorite, helping customers show off their personalities in bright and colorful ways.

Stay tuned at Belk and Belk's Instagram page (@Belk ) for the latest details surrounding the partnership.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states and digitally through belk and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" bel .

To shop, find your local store at belk/stores , visit belk or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

About Sewing Down South / Craig Conover

Sewing Down SouthTM was founded in 2018 by Craig Conover, unscripted TV personality, author, and entrepreneur; along with his business partners Amanda Latifi and Jerry Casselano.

Sewing and craft has remained a point of inspiration, as well as a way for Craig to stay true to himself. He carefully hand-picks the patterns and designs, taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded.

The SDS Flagship location opened in May 2021 and is nestled in the middle of one of the most historic shopping destinations in the Southeast. Located on King Street, the Sewing Down South Store offers a curated experience of patterns and colors pulled from the inspiration of living in Charleston. After the success of the original location, a second store was opened at 2306 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN. The Nashville store offers brand favorite prints and patterns, as well as exclusive Nashville merchandise. The store has nods to Conover's flagship store located in Charleston while bringing in special design touches to celebrate Music City.

In addition to Belk, Sewing Down South has partnered with leading retailers like: Thomasville Furniture, HSN and E. & J. Gallo; and continues to develop collections and brands with: FabFitFun, Kroger Brands, HomeGoods and Missouri Star.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.