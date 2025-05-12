APEX Capital Group Launches $10M Halal Real Estate Income Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEX Capital Group, a private real estate investment firm owned and operated by brothers, Shomail and Farhan Malik out of Princeton, NJ, is proud to announce the launch of the Silk Road Properties Income Fund, a $10 million private real estate investment fund designed to offer accredited investors an opportunity to earn passive income while adhering to Islamic finance principles. This exclusive investment vehicle has received Shari'ah-compliance approval from Shaykh Joe Bradford, one of the most prominent Islamic finance scholars in the U.S., accredited with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

Shaykh Joe Bradford is a certified financial advisor with over 15 years of experience in Islamic law, business, and finance. He holds two master's degrees: one in Islamic Judiciary Process and another in Islamic Capital Markets. Additionally, he is a Certified Shariah Adviser and Auditor (CSAA), accredited by AAOIFI. His career includes significant tenures at various financial institutions, notably serving as Vice President and Senior Shariah Consultant at AlRajhi Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the Middle East. Currently, he provides expertise in aligning financial practices with Islamic values, focusing on personal finance, Shariah-compliant solutions, investment and startups, Islamic values, and spirituality and community. Shaykh Joe's extensive experience and commitment to ethical finance make him a valuable advisor for the Silk Road Properties Income Fund, ensuring that the fund's operations adhere to Islamic principles and provide investors with faith-based investment opportunities.

The Silk Road Properties Income Fund aims to acquire high-growth rental properties, ranging from single-family homes to multi-family apartment buildings, in South New Jersey-areas identified for strong cash flow and long-term appreciation. The fund provides investors with monthly dividend payouts and an equity upside at the liquidation event after a 48 to 60-month lock-up period. By leveraging professional real estate management, the fund ensures that investors can passively grow their wealth without the hassles of landlording, including dealing with tenants, maintenance, or property management.

“Many American Muslims struggle to find investment opportunities that align with their faith,” said Shomail Malik, co-founder of Silk Road Properties.“Our mission is to provide an avenue for them to invest in real estate while staying true to their values.”

An Ethically Compliant Investment Opportunity

The structure of the fund complies with AAOFI Standard No. 4c and is based on the wakalah bil istithmar structure and Islamic finance principles, whereby investors designate the Manager as their agent (wakeel), receiving returns from rental income throughout the investment period. The investment manager receives per-acquisition compensation for their efforts in identifying, evaluating, and acquiring properties for the fund. At the conclusion of the 48-60 month period, any remaining obligations to investors are prioritized before the Manager receives any performance incentives from the surplus or appreciation. Islamic finance prohibits riba (interest) and promotes ethical investing principles based on risk-sharing and tangible assets. The Silk Road Properties Income Fund is structured in strict accordance with these guidelines, ensuring investors can grow their wealth without compromising their beliefs. Shaykh Joe Bradford, a recognized expert in Islamic finance, has meticulously reviewed and approved the fund's structure, reinforcing its compliance with Shari'ah standards.

Exclusive to Accredited Investors

The Silk Road Properties Income Fund is open only to accredited investors, as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the SEC, an accredited investor is an individual with a net worth exceeding $1 million (excluding their primary residence) or an annual income of $200,000 ($300,000 for joint filers) for the last two years, with expectations of maintaining that income level.

The fund operates under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), allowing general solicitation while ensuring that all investors meet the SEC's accredited investor standards.

A Strong Leadership Team

The Silk Road Properties Income Fund is led by seasoned real estate professionals, including Adam H. Morsy, an attorney with extensive real estate law experience, and accountant Mohamed Sonbol, ensuring financial transparency and compliance.

Co-founders Shomail and Farhan Malik bring a combined 35 years of real estate experience and have successfully completed over 750 real estate transactions. In addition to real estate investment, they also own and operate a title company and in-house construction firm, allowing for complete vertical integration of their real estate operations. This strategic structure enables efficient property acquisition, due diligence, inspections, construction, leasing, and property management.

Shomail and Farhan previously built a property management company managing over 250 units, which they successfully exited through a sale in 2019. Their extensive experience across all facets of real estate investment positions the Silk Road Properties Income Fund for long-term growth and operational efficiency.

“This fund is just the beginning,” said Shomail Malik, co-founder of Silk Road Properties.“We are committed to pioneering future Shari'ah-compliant real estate funds that empower American Muslims to invest confidently while upholding their faith and principles.”

Investment Details



Fund Size: $10 million

Total Shares: 200 shares at $50,000 per share

Monthly Dividend Payouts

48 to 60-Month Lock-Up Period Profit Distribution Upon Liquidation



For more information, visit .

About Silk Road Properties

Silk Road Properties is a real estate income fund dedicated to providing faith-based investment solutions that align with Islamic finance principles. Through strategic acquisitions and ethical investment strategies, the company helps investors build generational wealth while staying true to their values.

Media Contact:

Catherine Cerbone

...

