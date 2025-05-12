Documation's Zack Mahan Joins TCU Sales Partner Advisory Council To Help Shape Future Business Leaders

- Zack MahanDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zack Mahan , Executive Vice President of DOCUmation Dallas-Fort Worth, has been named to the Texas Christian University (TCU) Sales Partner Advisory Council, the company has announced. Mahan is one of 11 current members serving on the council, which provides strategic guidance to TCU's sales program and student career development efforts.The TCU Sales Partner Advisory Council is composed of senior leaders from the university's corporate partner firms. Members collaborate closely with TCU Sales faculty throughout the year to share industry insights, guide curriculum development, and address emerging trends in talent development and customer engagement.“It's energizing to connect with students who are investing in their skills and future,” Mahan said.“This council is a powerful way to bring real-world experience into the classroom and help students build a strong foundation for long-term success.”DOCUmation's statewide footprint provides internship opportunities for sales students across all major Texas markets, offering a professional culture rooted in mentorship, career development and hands-on experience in the technology solutions industry. Through this partnership, the company aims to support TCU students as they transition from the classroom to successful careers in sales and technology.Council members provide thought leadership on challenges and innovations in the field and help ensure that graduates are equipped to lead with confidence, integrity and agility.“Zack's appointment to this council reflects his leadership and commitment to developing the next generation of business leaders,” said Hunter Woolfolk, co-CEO of DOCUmation.“We're proud to see him share DOCUmation's perspective in such an influential forum.”About DOCUmationDOCUmation is the largest privately held technology solutions company in Texas. With more than 30 years of experience, the company delivers managed IT services, print management, workflow automation, and communication tools that help businesses operate more securely and efficiently.For more information, visit

